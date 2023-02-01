© Reuters Junshi Biologics’ anti-new crown drug VV116 “OEM” plan disclosure agency: sales are expected to exceed 10 billion



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 1 (edited by Zhou Xinyang)The production plan of Junshi Bio (01877.HK)’s anti-new crown oral drug disclosed that Junshi Biology has found other pharmaceutical companies to “OEM”.

On January 31, Shanghai Wangshi Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Junshi Biological Holdings, and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. signed the “Product Commissioned Production and Supply Agreement” to discuss the production and cooperation of the oral novel coronavirus innovative drug VV116. Supply build cooperation. Wangshi Biotechnology authorized Huahai Pharmaceutical to produce and supply the raw material drug of VV116, and at the same time entrusted Huahai Pharmaceutical to produce the preparation of VV116. This agreement is valid for ten years.

It is understood that VV116 is a new oral nucleoside antiviral drug, which can non-covalently bind to the active center of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of the new coronavirus in the form of nucleoside triphosphates, directly inhibit the activity of the virus RdRp, and block the virus. replication, thereby exerting an antiviral effect.

Changjiang Securities commented on this, saying that Junshi Biotechnology’s new crown small molecule oral drug VV116 is in the lead in the development and launch progress. In addition, its head-to-head phase III clinical data of Pfizer’s new crown oral drug PAXLOVID is excellent. Based on the excellent test data, we continue to be optimistic about the commercialization prospects of VV116.

They expect Junshi Biotech’s 2022-2024 net profit attributable to the parent to be -2.214 billion yuan, -542 million yuan, and 711 million yuan, maintaining a “buy” rating.

Guosheng Securities said that the sales of VV116 are expected to exceed 17.6 billion yuan. Assuming that the domestic new crown small-molecule drug is priced at 500 yuan per course of treatment, considering that the domestic drug price is reasonable and more accessible, and the public’s awareness of treatment has improved after experiencing the first infection, the domestic new crown infection treatment rate is set at 10%, and the estimated terminal market size is about 706 billion.

Guosheng pointed out that based on the published research data of VV116, it has the advantages of more accurate curative effect data and more convenient clinical use among similar products, and is expected to occupy an advantage in the new crown oral drug market competition. 17.6 billion yuan.

Guosheng said that the approval of VV116 will bring greater income flexibility to the company. They are optimistic about the company’s development and maintain a “buy” rating.

The clinical trial application of its antihypertensive drug was accepted

On January 31, Junshi Biotechnology and its holding subsidiary Wuxi Runmin received the “Notice of Acceptance” approved and issued by the State Drug Administration, and the application for clinical trials of JS401 injection (project code “JS401”) was approved.

The company and Runjia Shanghai respectively own 50% of the equity in Wuxi Runmin.

JS401 is a small interfering RNA (hereinafter referred to as “siRNA”) drug targeting angiopoietin-like protein 3 (hereinafter referred to as “ANGPTL3”) messenger RNA (hereinafter referred to as “mRNA”) jointly developed by the company and its partner Runjia Shanghai , to be mainly used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia.

ANGPTL3 is a member of the angiopoietin-like protein family expressed in the liver, which regulates lipid metabolism by inhibiting lipoprotein lipase (LPL) and endothelial lipase (EL). Loss of function or inhibition of ANGPTL3 significantly reduces levels of triglycerides and other atherogenic lipoproteins. JS401 is delivered to liver cells through N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNac), specifically degrades ANGPTL3 mRNA in liver cells, and continuously inhibits the expression of ANGPTL3 protein, thereby exerting its lipid-lowering (triglyceride and cholesterol) effect .

As of the disclosure date of the announcement, there is only one monoclonal antibody drug targeting ANGPTL3, Evkeeza® (Evinacumab-dgnb, a product of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) approved for marketing in the world, for children aged 12 and over or adults with homozygous familial hyperlipidemia For the treatment of patients with cholesterolemia (HoFH), there is no similar target siRNA drug approved for marketing in the world.