The former Amici professor Luca Jurman: “Amadeus could have chosen the songs better for Sanremo 2023…”

“A Festival not up to par”. Thus begins Affaritaliani Luca Jurmansinger, musician, vocal-coach, producer and former professor of the school of Amici Of Maria From Philippitalking about San Remo 2023.

“To be honest, I don’t like anyone,” he thunders Jurman. “At most, I can say that perhaps the only one that surprised me was Elodie which usually doesn’t drive me crazy. Together with her, I would say the best performance was that of Mengoni which, however, brought a good song… from 6 let’s say. Georgia instead, that, personally, I consider the number one singer in Italy, I was very disappointed”.

“But on the other hand, it doesn’t surprise me”, explains ad Business the Milanese vocal coach. “In our musical talent shows, where new talent should emerge, there is nothing ‘strong’. Now it seems that anyone can participate. The Italian system has fallen behind and abroad they know it well. In fact, they look down on us. The new Italian artists are too close all’auto-tune, a tool that totally replaces talent. The real singer, in fact, repudiates this kind of ‘help’”.

Then, the jab at the artistic director. “This year there is nothing sensational. Too many people not up to an event of this caliber. One wonders, but who chose the songs? Moreover, Amadeus he made it look like a feat to have listened to 700 songs, when, objectively, it’s not that many in the course of a year. Perhaps she could have chosen better ”.

E Jurman he clearly knows which performances have been worse. “Coma_things e Ours. Two meaningless performances. Not that the paraculata of Mr Rain with the children who sing in play-back it is better, it is clear…”.

My he vocal-coach he doesn’t even send them to the Italian band of the moment: i Maneskin. “They are too overrated artists. They haven’t done enough to deserve this success. Collaboration with Tom Morello in Gossip? I’d say a nice commercial exchange, nothing artistic. Probably, the American guitarist may have thought of exploiting the success of the Roman band, exactly like i Maneskin they may have chosen to exploit the name of Morelloeven if the majority of Italians perhaps don’t even know who he is”.

Leaving the strictly musical sphere, the news of a possible farewell of the has recently arrived Rai a San Remo. In fact (we talked about it here), the contract between the Ligurian municipality and public television expires in 2023. And, as confirmed by the mayor of Sanremo, Alberto Biancheri, there has already been interest from a consortium of private entrepreneurs to take possession of the brand. “We will sank away from Rai? I hope he doesn’t take it Mediaset”, dice Jurman. Who then confesses: “More than anything else it would not be correct to see the Festival also conducted by one Maria De Philippi of the situation, enclosing all Italian music in a single editorial interest”.

In the end, Jurmanas well as a singer, musician, producer and vocal-coach, is bringing the whole truth about music (even the one you don’t talk about) to the world of streaming on his channel Twitch. In fact, with different sections, it ranges from teaching the basics of singing to being able to evaluate the quality of the singer. “Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, for the moment in the evening, there are interesting sections, I’m talking about San RemoOf Amici and then there is”Pills of canto“, which is not only a masterclass for singers open to all, but also a way to learn how to evaluate artists’ performances”, he explains Jurman. And his school of advanced vocal training, in Milan, is always the point of reference for those who really want to study the art of singing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

