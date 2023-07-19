Jury Awards $18.8 Million to California Man in Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Cancer Case

Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $18.8 Million in Cancer Lawsuit over Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has been instructed by a jury to pay $18.8 million in damages to a California man who claims that his cancer was caused by using the company’s baby powder. Emory Hernández Valadez filed a lawsuit last year against J&J, alleging that he developed mesothelioma, a deadly cancer, as a result of long-term exposure to their talc-based products. The recent verdict is seen as a setback for J&J, as they face thousands of similar cases in US bankruptcy court.

The trial, which lasted for six weeks, marked the first talc-related case for J&J in nearly two years. While the jury awarded Valadez compensation for medical expenses and suffering, they opted against imposing punitive damages on the company. However, due to a bankruptcy court order that has halted most talc litigations against J&J, Valadez is unlikely to collect the judgment anytime soon.

J&J has consistently denied the presence of asbestos, a known carcinogen linked to mesothelioma, in their talc products and has refuted claims that their products cause cancer. During closing arguments, J&J’s lawyers highlighted the absence of evidence linking Valadez’s mesothelioma to asbestos exposure.

Meanwhile, Valadez’s legal team accused J&J of concealing asbestos contamination for decades. The company is facing tens of thousands of lawsuits, with plaintiffs alleging that J&J baby powder and talc products led to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. In an attempt to settle the lawsuits, J&J subsidiary LTL Management filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, proposing a $8.9 billion settlement. However, a federal appeals court rejected their initial offer, and asbestos plaintiffs are currently seeking to dismiss the latest bankruptcy filing, claiming it was made in bad faith.

Despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, US Chief Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan allowed Valadez’s trial to proceed as his life expectancy is limited. The outcome of this case has implications for the other pending legal battles against J&J regarding talc-based products.

(Note: This news article is based on information from Reuters)

