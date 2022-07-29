“The discussion with Just Eat Takeaway gave answers to the economic issues raised and we finally agreed on the payment of the salary increases deriving from the renewal of the logistics contract”. This is how the national secretary of FILT CGIL Michele De Rose comments on the agreement reached together with the home delivery platform that concerns about 6,000 riders hired on an indefinite basis throughout the country.

The agreement on the issue of health and safety in the workplace also defines the number of Rls (Workers’ Safety Representatives) for each territory, in excess of the legal minimums and outlines the cases for the suspension of the service due to adverse weather, with the simultaneous maintenance of economic recognition, both in the event of weather conditions due to precipitation, orange or red alert and in the event of a hot emergency, including the possible use of ordinary layoffs.

«An agreement was also signed – concludes Filt – for the extension to 31 December of the increase in mileage reimbursement for the use of motor vehicles. The discussion will continue in September on other issues such as vehicle maintenance, the reduction of journeys for those who use muscle bikes, the monitoring of 10-hour contracts, requiring the company to reduce the use of this assignment as much as possible and the guarantee of the assignment of the two deliveries now ».