He is the son of a farmer and the “King of Vaccines in China“. He once worked in the longevity organism that broke out the shocking “scandal”. In the end, he was able to get out of his shell and get out of his body; he is a well-known legend in the vaccine arena, and the price he paid for the divorce alone exceeded 23.5 billion yuan, setting a record for the highest breakup fee in A-shares.

Du Weimin, the founder of Kangtai Bio, is like a waver in the ups and downs of China‘s vaccine industry. Few people know how he made his fortune, but Kangtai Biotech under his control created the highest market value of 170 billion in 2020.

Benefiting from the outbreak of demand for the new crown vaccine, Kangtai Biotech has made a lot of money. In 2021, the company’s net profit will increase by 86% year-on-year to exceed 1.2 billion. But the tide will always fade. On the evening of January 10, Kangtai Bio announced that the company’s net profit was reduced by 816 million yuan due to the impairment of new crown vaccine assets plus research and development expenses. It is estimated that the net loss in 2022 will be 76 million to 150 million yuan. Yuan, a year-on-year drop of 106.02%-111.87%.

It’s just that Du Weimin and his ex-wife Yuan Liping have already cashed out more than 2 billion in total, and they have secured the fruits of their wealth.

【A History of the “King of Vaccines“】

A child from a poor peasant family went into business as a grassroots epidemic prevention officer and eventually grew into a “vaccine king”. This is an extremely inspirational business story.

But behind Du Weimin’s glorious road, there were scandals, bribery, and fraud. What’s more surprising is that he was lucky to escape all these major accidents that might have dragged him into the abyss.

In the early 1990s, Du Weimin decided to resign from the Jiangxi Provincial Health and Epidemic Prevention Station and start working in vaccine sales. But this job is not easy, “the most difficult time is not even willing to live in a 5 yuan guest house.”

In 1995, Du Weimin joined Changsheng Biotech. With his aggressiveness and hard-working character, he was promoted all the way from department manager to sales director, basically advancing to a higher level every year.

Six years later, Du Weimin’s friend Han Gangjun bought a 30% stake in Changsheng Bio for 19.32 million yuan and became the second largest shareholder. Afterwards, the joint venture company Guangzhou Mengyuan Biology also became a shareholder of Changsheng Bio.

In 2007, Han Gangjun sold his shares to Gao Junfang, and Du Weimin also withdrew from Longevity. Ten years later, Gao Junfang, Du Weimin, and Han Gangjun have mastered half of China‘s vaccines, and they are collectively called the “King of Vaccines“.

In 2018, the counterfeiting of longevity organisms caused a sensation across the country, and 18 suspects including chairman Gao Junfang were arrested. The following year, the former second largest rabies vaccine company in China went bankrupt and was eventually delisted.

At this time, Han Gangjun and Du Weimin had already retired. After leaving Changsheng Biology, they set their sights on Changzhou Yanshen Biology, which had just obtained the approval for the production of rabies vaccine. The two bought 90% of the shares of Changzhou Yanshen for 20 million yuan, and Han Gangjun served as the chairman.

But the past of Yanshen Biology is also “unclean”. In 2009, Changzhou Yanshen was fined 3 million yuan for selling fake and inferior products, and the general manager and 5 employees went to jail. But Du Weimin remained unscathed and survived safely.

Jiangsu Yanshen quickly made a comeback, and half a year later, it also received 1.6 million orders for influenza A, worth over 100 million yuan. After that, Du Weimin transferred all the shares he held, cashed out 200 million yuan, and found another way.

In 2008, Kangtai Biotechnology, an old state-owned enterprise in Shenzhen, reorganized. Du Weimin saw the right time and took a majority of the shares of China‘s largest hepatitis B vaccine company, becoming its actual controller. He also acquired Beijing Minhai Biotechnology that year, realizing product diversification.

In 2013, Du Weimin encountered the biggest crisis in his life for the first time. That year, 17 infants died one after another after being injected with Kangtai Biological’s hepatitis B vaccine. However, official investigations showed that these accidents were all coincidental deaths, and there was no problem with the quality of the vaccine.

Du Weimin once again successfully took risks. Four years later, he led Kangtai Biotech to go public safely. The market value soared from 600 million yuan when he took over to 40 billion when it was listed, and then reached a peak of 170 billion in 2020.

Kangtai Biotech really brought Du Weimin to the peak of his career and became a pivotal member of the domestic vaccine industry. Du Weimin’s wealth value also doubled, ranking 119th in the “2020 Hurun Report” with a wealth of 39 billion yuan.

The history of Du Weimin’s “King of Vaccines” is like a thrilling, ups and downs and weird movie. From longevity creatures to Jiangsu Yanshen, and then to Kangtai creatures, most of his body has been dragged into the “ghost gate”, but he can miraculously come back to life, which is amazing and makes the outside world fall into deep confusion and confusion. Confuse.

【A once-in-a-lifetime historical opportunity】

The new crown epidemic is a “collective carnival” for vaccine companies.

The surge in sales of COVID-19 vaccines has directly boosted the global vaccine market from US$40 billion to US$150 billion.

Kexing Zhongwei’s family has earned more than 90 billion yuan. The performance of Sinopharm and CanSino has exploded. Although Kangtai Biotech is not as good as the above three companies, it also created the best profit performance in history in 2021.

Naturally, Du Weimin did not miss this opportunity. Unlike the other 16 domestic new crown vaccine “friends”, Kangtai Biologically deployed 4 types at once-vero cell inactivated vaccine, AZD1222 adenovirus vaccine authorized by AstraZeneca, and Suzhou Aidi Weixin cooperated in the development of DNA vaccines and self-developed recombinant VSV virus vector vaccines.

Du Weimin’s ambition is not small, but so far, there has been no progress in recombinant VSV virus vector vaccines, and the main direction of attack is still inactivated and adenovirus vectors.

Kangtai Biological’s investment in the new crown vaccine is quite radical, and it does not hesitate to raise large sums of money. Du Weimin even said: “We must invest in research and development and production at all costs and costs.”

In July 2021, Kangtai Biological issued convertible bonds to raise 2 billion yuan, and the Piovanxin base for inactivation alone invested 1.3 billion; Shenzhen Guangming Base is responsible for adenovirus vaccines, and Du Weimin plans to invest more than 600 million.

Among them, the inactivated vaccine market is domestic, and adenovirus vaccines are mainly sold overseas, and the sales of vaccines directly drive the company’s performance to increase significantly.

In 2021, Kangtai Bio’s net profit will increase by 86.01%, reaching a record high of 1.263 billion; in the first quarter of 2022, it will continue to explode, with a net profit of 274 million, a year-on-year increase of nearly 10 times.

These aggressive investments have resulted in skyrocketing stock prices and historic performance. But it also paved the way for a thunderstorm in its performance.

The epidemic drove the sales of the new crown vaccine, but Du Weimin did not realize that this short-term outbreak was not sustainable. The tide recedes and calm returns. According to Airfinity’s forecast data, the global vaccine production will exceed 9 billion doses in 2022, but after 2023, with the popularization of vaccination, the global vaccine demand will drop to 2.2 billion. to 4.4 billion doses/year.

Du Weimin’s expansion this time just stood at the turning point of the industry’s prosperity. The sword of Kangtai Bio’s excess production capacity was hanging high, and it eventually turned against itself.

As Kangtai Biological disclosed its performance forecast for 2022, this thunder was finally detonated. The new crown vaccine assets that were aggressively expanded in the early stage were greatly impaired. Commodities, raw materials, self-made semi-finished products, production equipment, etc. were provisioned for 785 million yuan, and research and development expenses were processed by 303 million yuan, resulting in a total profit reduction of 1.088 billion yuan huge. After additional deduction, the net profit was reduced by 816 million yuan.

This directly led to the company’s estimated net loss of 76 million to 150 million yuan in 2022, a sharp decline of 106.02% to 111.87% year-on-year. Compared with the net profit of 1.263 billion yuan in 2021, it is already worlds apart.

【A Thrilling Fortune Game】

The gross profit margin is close to 90%, and the profiteering vaccine is a rare “money printing machine” in the A-share market that can rival Moutai.

Vaccine is an industry with both high-tech and consumer attributes. Its early research and development cycle is long, resource capital investment is large, and registration approval is cumbersome and strict. But once it is approved, it can lie down and make money.

Du Weimin, who has a background in epidemic prevention, is well aware of the mystery. He bought a struggling vaccine company at a very low price, and then tried various methods to obtain various vaccine approvals, and then pushed them to the capital market to earn huge profits.

In September 1989, Merck of the United States transferred hepatitis B vaccine technology to China at a “cabbage price” of US$7 million. Merck CEO Roy Vagelos firmly believed that China would eradicate hepatitis B in 50 years.

With this “gift” full of humanity, Kangtai Biotech has grown into the largest hepatitis B vaccine company in China after Du Weimin took over.

According to the court’s public judgment, from 2010 to 2014, Du Weimin bribed Yin Hongzhang, deputy director of the National Drug Administration, to facilitate his obtaining drug approval. During this period, Kangtai Biological’s Hib vaccine, leprosy vaccine, and quadruple vaccine were approved for production and launched successively. .

With technology donated by international friends and production qualifications, Kangtai, an old state-owned enterprise in Shenzhen, has transformed into a “money-making machine” for vaccine tycoons.

Surprisingly, Du Weimin “lived among thousands of flowers, but not a single leaf touched his body.” Not only did his business operations not suffer a major impact, but he made a fortune again amidst the new crown epidemic.

“The mystery about Du Weimin can only be answered by time.”

He dances on the tip of a knife and wanders on the edge of a cliff, but every time he can save himself from danger, it is really incredible.

All his life he had been dealing with fame and fortune, and even his marriage was wrapped in a veil of wealth.

He and his wife, Yuan Liping, started a business together and struggled together. In order to solve the problem of the long import cycle of vaccine materials, Yuan Liping chose to become a Canadian citizen, and the import of materials was smooth, and the company’s development entered the fast lane.

In 2009, Jiangsu Yanshen was deeply involved in the rabies vaccine fraud scandal. Yuan Liping silently supported him behind the scenes, and then jointly invested in the acquisition of Taikang Biology with Du Weimin.

But suddenly in May 2021, both parties announced their divorce at the same time, expressing “feeling discord” very tacitly. Afterwards, the two quickly divided their property. Du transferred 23.5 billion yuan of shares to Yuan Liping, setting a record for the most expensive divorce in A shares. The latter even became Canada’s third richest woman in one fell swoop.

The strange thing is that the relationship has broken down, but the interests are still bound together, and the two are still acting in concert. In 2021, at the historical high of Kangtai Bio’s stock price, Du Weimin and his ex-wife Yuan Liping cashed out substantially, and Yuan Liping crazily reduced their holdings by nearly 2.2 billion yuan. Therefore, Du Weimin’s divorce has been questioned by the outside world as “cash out in disguise”.

In mid-May 2022, Du Weimin even publicly auctioned off his 5.24 million shares on Taobao at a discount. Due to the inversion of the current price, the stock price plummeted by 13% that day.

The irony is that the real controllers and executives have reduced their holdings one after another, but Du Weimin called on employees to increase their holdings at a high level. If there is a loss, Du Weimin himself will compensate for the loss. It is reported that a total of 126 employees have accumulatively increased their holdings by more than 42 million yuan, and the average purchase price is around 112 yuan, while the current stock price has fallen by 70%.

This is an extremely “magical” scene. While the real controller sings “the future is bright”, he “blatantly” reduces his holdings in various ways. While the institutions quietly left the market, the real controllers called on employees to increase their holdings.

With the myth of the “King of Vaccines” shattered, the secondary market voted with its feet, and the white horse stock with a market value of 170 billion collapsed rapidly, and now it is only 40 billion. Du Weimin’s net worth will shrink by 36% in 2022, leaving only 18 billion.

However, for him, the title of “vaccine emperor” seems to be just a false name, and the right way is to be safe. Even as wealth plummets, the dangerous game of fortune continues.

