just! The thunder suddenly exploded, and the 15 trillion super huge drop was stunned! Indian billionaire bombards: it is the world’s largest financial panic! | Investing.com

On May 1, the Japanese stock market opened first. However, shortly after the market opened, Sony’s stock price, which has a market value of more than 15 trillion yen, plummeted, falling as much as 4.6%, the largest drop in at least six months. At the same time, it rose nearly 1% at one point. So, what exactly happened? Still performance thunder! The financial report shows that Sony’s net profit for fiscal year 2022 (April 2022 to March 2023) was 937.1 billion yen (about 47.524 billion yuan), a year-on-year decrease of 6%.

During this period, there is another interesting thing. According to news from the World Wide Web, Uday Kotak, the billionaire Indian billionaire and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, a large private bank, publicly called the US dollar “the world‘s largest financial terrorist”, but , he spoke quickly, trying to “moderate” the sharp wording of the words. It can be seen from this incident that the world has suffered from the US dollar for a long time, but it is difficult to produce a currency that replaces the US dollar at present.

Sony stunned

Markets in Asia Pacific were mostly closed this morning for Labor Day. The stock markets of the two countries opened first, and the stock indexes of the two countries all had relatively obvious gains. However, there was a big drop in one blue-chip stock—the stock price of Sony (TYO: ) plummeted, falling nearly 4.3%, the largest drop in at least six months, and then stabilized, but soon, the stock price entered a rapid decline again. During this period, the decline instantly expanded to 4.6%, which drove the Nikkei index down.

According to financial report data, Sony’s sales and financial business income in fiscal year 2022 will be 11.5398 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 16%; operating profit will be 1.2082 billion yen, an increase of 0.5% over the same period of the previous fiscal year. Among them, the sales of the game and network service department, which is dominated by the PlayStation business, were 3.6446 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 33%; operating profit was 250.06 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 27.7%.

Meanwhile, Sony revealed its 2022Fourth quarter of fiscal year (2023Year 1month 1day~3month 31Day)According to the financial report, Sony’s sales for the quarter were 30636billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 35%; Operating profit is 1285billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 7%in terms of digital entertainment that players care about, Sony announced that as of 3month 31Day PS5The global shipments of themillion units.

In the game and network services sector, Sony’s sales in the fourth quarter were 1,073.2 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 61.31%; operating profit was 38.9 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 55.44%. Regarding the decline in profits, Sony said that it included the increase in game development costs and multiple factors. Expenditures from acquisitions of new developers, including Bungie.

A total of 68 million game software units were sold on PS5 and PS4, down slightly from 70.5 million units in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. In the entire fiscal year 2022, the total software sales of PS5/PS4 are 264.2 million units, which is also lower than the 303.2 million units in the previous fiscal year.

However, one growth area that Sony has identified is the proportion of digital game sales, which will account for 67% of all software sales in fiscal 2022. In the previous fiscal year, it was 66%.

Sony stated in its financial report that it will continue to strengthen the competitiveness and profitability of the PlayStation business, and provide players with more high-quality game content and services. Sony also stated that it will continue to expand the production capacity and supply of PS5 to meet the needs of players. Sony is confident about the future and expects to achieve higher sales and profits in FY22-23.

According to the data, Sony (English: Sony Corporation; Japanese: ソニー株式会社) is a world-renowned large-scale comprehensive multinational enterprise group in Japan. Headquartered in 1-7-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan. Sony is the world‘s largest manufacturer of audio-visual, electronic games and communication products. Its brands include Xperia, Walkman, Sony Music Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, PlayStation, etc. In 2002, Sony’s stock price plummeted due to losses, which drove the Tokyo stock market to dive. It can be seen that the company’s influence in the Japanese market. In addition, due to the global influence of the Sony brand, its performance may also have certain indicator significance for the industry.

Indian billionaire bombarded

In addition, there is another interesting thing. According to news from the World Wide Web, Russian Satellite News Agency reported on April 30 that Uday Kotak, the CEO of Indian billionaire and large private bank Kotak Mahindra Bank, publicly called it “the world‘s largest financial terrorist”. Molecules”, however, he quickly spoke up, trying to “moderate” the sharp wording of the words.

According to the report, Kotak said at the 2023 “Economic Times of India” event in New Delhi about business, “I really feel that the biggest financial terrorist in the world is the US dollar. All our money is stored in accounts. And as soon as someone in the U.S. might say — you won’t be able to withdraw money tomorrow morning — you’re frozen. That’s the power of a reserve currency.”

The report mentioned that Kotak also said at the event that now, the world is “desperately looking for an alternative reserve currency”, and the time is ripe for the Indian rupee to occupy this position. “Strong Framework” to start action, and it will likely take at least 10 years to get ready for this to happen. Kotak also expressed doubts about the prospect of a European, British, Japanese or Chinese currency replacing the U.S. dollar as the reserve currency, the report said.

Kotak’s remarks aroused attention and controversy. According to reports, he posted on Twitter on the 30th in an attempt to tone down his remarks.

“In a recent discussion about the dollar, I inadvertently used the term ‘financial terrorist’ and I want to correct that. What I mean is that reserve currencies have disproportionate power, whether in nostro, 500 basis points in interest rates, or emerging countries holding dollars for (currency) liquidity.”

Satellite News Agency mentioned that the Indian central bank will launch a rupee settlement mechanism for international trade in 2022. The RBI stated that invoicing, payment and settlement of imported and exported goods in rupees is to promote the growth of global trade, increase the interest of the global trading community in the Indian rupee, and promote India’s exports.

According to the data, on March 23, 2023, the Hurun Research Institute released the “2023 Hurun Global Rich List”, and Uday Kotak ranked 136th on the list with 95 billion yuan. He is also the only Indian financier to be featured in Forbes magazine’s “Money Master: The Most Powerful Man in Finance” in the United States.