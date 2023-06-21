Justice – Federal Constitutional Court negotiates transfer of funds to climate funds

Federal Constitutional Court Image: AFP

The Federal Constitutional Court is negotiating the transfer of funds to the climate fund. The Union faction in the Bundestag moved to Karlsruhe. She considers a reallocation of 60 billion euros in credit authorizations to be unconstitutional.

The Federal Constitutional Court is hearing on Wednesday (10 a.m.) about the transfer of funds to the climate fund. The Union faction in the Bundestag moved to Karlsruhe. She considers the reallocation of 60 billion euros in credit authorizations, which were originally intended to combat the consequences of the pandemic, to be unconstitutional. (Az. 2 BvF 1/22)

The loans were approved by the Bundestag due to the emergency caused by the corona pandemic, for which the debt brake was suspended. However, the funds were not used after all. With the votes of the traffic light coalition, the Bundestag decided to use the money for climate protection. In this way, modernization plans should be financed without additional new borrowing. The Union faction had also submitted an urgent application in Karlsruhe, which was rejected in December. Now the court wants to deal with the question in principle.

