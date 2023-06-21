Home » Justice – Federal Constitutional Court negotiates transfer of funds to climate funds
Business

Justice – Federal Constitutional Court negotiates transfer of funds to climate funds

by admin
Justice – Federal Constitutional Court negotiates transfer of funds to climate funds

Federal Constitutional Court Image: AFP

The Federal Constitutional Court is negotiating the transfer of funds to the climate fund. The Union faction in the Bundestag moved to Karlsruhe. She considers a reallocation of 60 billion euros in credit authorizations to be unconstitutional.

The Federal Constitutional Court is hearing on Wednesday (10 a.m.) about the transfer of funds to the climate fund. The Union faction in the Bundestag moved to Karlsruhe. She considers the reallocation of 60 billion euros in credit authorizations, which were originally intended to combat the consequences of the pandemic, to be unconstitutional. (Az. 2 BvF 1/22)

The loans were approved by the Bundestag due to the emergency caused by the corona pandemic, for which the debt brake was suspended. However, the funds were not used after all. With the votes of the traffic light coalition, the Bundestag decided to use the money for climate protection. In this way, modernization plans should be financed without additional new borrowing. The Union faction had also submitted an urgent application in Karlsruhe, which was rejected in December. Now the court wants to deal with the question in principle.

HOME PAGE

See also  Broadcasting contribution: ARD wants to increase by 1.09 euros per month

You may also like

Inps, Redundancy Fund: 34.5 million hours authorized in...

Digital Assets: Inclusive Regulation Is Going Away –...

Diversity, no initiative in one out of three...

Airbus strategy: A320 successor does not fly with...

Kkr buys 40 billion credits from PayPal

Why the EU’s Speed ​​and Unity in Foreign...

Alibaba upsets the top management: Tsai new president...

Photovoltaics: Number of photovoltaic systems increases by 16...

Federica Pellegrini, beautiful announcement: “A joy that cannot...

Families – earnings from disability pensioners have risen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy