Home » Justice, from the CDM green light to the reform. Stop the crime of abuse of office
Business

Justice, from the CDM green light to the reform. Stop the crime of abuse of office

by admin
Justice, from the CDM green light to the reform. Stop the crime of abuse of office

From Cdm green light to the Nordio bill

The Council of Ministers has approved the reform presented by the Keeper of the Seals Carlo Nordio which, among other things, cancels the crime of abuse of office and places limits on the prosecutor’s power of appeal.

The crime of trafficking in illicit influences is greatly reduced

One bill, 8 articles. The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio, brings the bill to the Council of Ministers today with the amendments to the penal code, the code of criminal procedure and the judicial system which are the backbone of the justice reform wanted by the Meloni government. The goal, repeatedly highlighted by the Keeper of the Sealsis to increase the guarantees for those under investigation.

A first tranche of measures which will be followed, in the intentions of the minister, by two others: one expected by the end of the year, and the other, the one concerning the Superior Council of the judiciary and the separation of careers, reforms that envisage changes to the Constitution, longer term.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Markets, 2023 could be the year of emerging markets

You may also like

Smart city transformation is not a painless process

Residential construction in “single- and two-family houses has...

Count absent at Silvio’s funeral? Dissociate yourself from...

Companies expect loss of industrial production capacity in...

Silvio Berlusconi and the relationship with women

Officials – Merz rejects criticism of Pechstein’s appearance...

Taxi chaos in the Italy of the tourist...

Start-ups on the up – Young entrepreneurs have...

How to choose Mini LED TV?Look for the...

One out of two Italians: FI will disappear....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy