Justice, from the CDM green light to the reform. Stop the crime of abuse of office

From Cdm green light to the Nordio bill

The Council of Ministers has approved the reform presented by the Keeper of the Seals Carlo Nordio which, among other things, cancels the crime of abuse of office and places limits on the prosecutor’s power of appeal.

The crime of trafficking in illicit influences is greatly reduced

One bill, 8 articles. The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio, brings the bill to the Council of Ministers today with the amendments to the penal code, the code of criminal procedure and the judicial system which are the backbone of the justice reform wanted by the Meloni government. The goal, repeatedly highlighted by the Keeper of the Sealsis to increase the guarantees for those under investigation.

A first tranche of measures which will be followed, in the intentions of the minister, by two others: one expected by the end of the year, and the other, the one concerning the Superior Council of the judiciary and the separation of careers, reforms that envisage changes to the Constitution, longer term.

