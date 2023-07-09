Home » Justice, Government “surprised” by the words of the ANM. Then he defends the hat-trick
by admin
Clash Government – robes. Palazzo Chigi first “surprised” by the words of the ANM, then replies

And tug of war I continue, that between Government not robes on the relationship between justice and politics. Encounter-clash that has been going on for thirty years without ever finding a solution.

Before the attack of Palazzo Chigi to magistrates on the emblematic cases of Santanchè, Delmastro, La Russa. Then the reactionvery hard, of theAnm. Now, again, the reply comes from the majority, which does not intend to let go of the accusations made by President Santalucia.

“We must realize that the problem of the interference of some judicial initiatives on political activity concerns everyone, center-right and center-left, and in 30 years it has affected all governments, whatever their orientation” are in particular the words of the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovanoreported by Ansa. “With all possible balance – completes the reasoning – we will all have to ask ourselves this problem, whatever the role, and try to overcome it without oppositions that do no one any good”. And the premier moves along this line Giorgia Meloni That “doesn’t seek controversy” but remains very determined to “go ahead with the reform of the judiciary”. If possible, always paraphrasing the undersecretary, even by finding possible solutions together, but “without being conditioned by judicial initiatives”. A clear point on which Palazzo Chigi, after an initial “surprise” at the tough stance of the ANM, relaunches without hesitation: “the government, this government, will never give up intervening whenever the application of the laws is at stake and there is interference in “democratic dynamics”, in this specific case, when there is a “political use of justice”.

