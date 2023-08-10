Home » Justice: Mattarella signs and issues decree law on wiretapping-fires
Justice: Mattarella signs and issues decree law on wiretapping-fires

Justice: Mattarella signs and issues decree law on wiretapping-fires

Sergio Mattarella (photo Lapresse)

Justice: Mattarella signs and issues decree law on wiretapping and fires

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, signed and issued the decree law, launched last Monday by the Council of Ministers, containing the urgent provisions on criminal trial, civil trial, of fight against forest fires, drug addiction recovery, health and cultureas well as in the field of personnel of the judiciary and the public administration.

The text includes, among other things, the rules relating touse of interceptions in proceedings on mafia-related crimes after the conflicting sentences of the Court of Cassation. The Head of State also authorized the presentation in Parliament of the related conversion bill.

