Justice, Meloni relaunches: "Whoever wants to make us fall will be disappointed"

Justice, Meloni relaunches: “Whoever wants to make us fall will be disappointed”

Government, Meloni: “Forward with the reforms starting from justice”

“Who hopes to be able to question the government will be disappointed. I can’t stop them from trying to bring us down, but the attempt won’t succeed. We will continue with the reforms because I consider them necessary for the good of the country, starting with that of justice”. Georgia MelonsPrime Minister, would have told his followers as reported by the Corriere della Sera.

La7, director Perrino’s speech on Omnibus: “Judicial hat-trick against Meloni”

Foti (FdI): “No to war with the judiciary”

But in the aftermath of the La Russa case which ignited the already heated debate Tommaso Foti, group leader in the Chamber of Giorgia Meloni’s party, speaks on the relationship between politics and the judiciary from Fratelli d’Italia.

“Nobody wants to open a war between politics and the judiciary, certainly not us”, he explains in an interview with Corriere della Sera. But, to make people understand the climate in the prime minister’s party – who two days ago, in an unofficial note, denounced a sort of judicial “encirclement” – Foti says that something that “arouses a lot, a lot, but a lot of amazement and a lot of concern, it’s happening”.

READ ALSO: La Russa Jr, yellow on rape accusation: here’s what doesn’t add up on the complaint

