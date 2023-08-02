Justice – News: New Yorker demands $5 million for under-topped pizza

A New Yorker demands five million dollars for a pizza from a fast-food chain that has too few toppings. The company Taco Bell uses only half as much beef and beans for its Mexican pizza as can be seen in the advert.

A New Yorker demands five million dollars for a so-called Mexican pizza from a fast-food chain that has too few toppings. The plaintiff, Frank Siragusa, argued that Taco Bell used only half the amount of beef and beans in its Mexican pizza as shown in the advert. He accused the company of “unfair and deceptive business practices”.

The Mexican Pizza is a mixture of pizza and tacos. It consists of two flatbreads with a filling of minced meat and beans between them, and is then topped with various types of cheese, sauces and pieces of tomato.

If he had known that he would only get about half of the minced meat filling shown in the photo, he would not have paid the $5.49 (five euros), according to the indictment, which is accompanied by photos. “Consumers receive a product that is worth less than promised,” it continues. This is particularly disappointing given the rising price of food. The company initially left an AFP request unanswered.

