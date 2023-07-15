Justice, Nordio goes ahead but alone. Meloni is now negotiating with Mattarella

Meloni deals directly with Mattarella on the most delicate points of the reform

With the magistrates – he assures – there is no conflict (“there are no clashes”). But even Carlo Nordio cannot deny that in recent days the climate on the subject of justice has heated up. And the heat waves that are afflicting our country have absolutely nothing to do with it. The frictions with the robes began with the question linked to the abolition of the abuse of office which the Minister of Justice considers “a sort of residual crime” (“out of over 5 thousand proceedings every year – he clarifies – 8 or 10 sentences end up arriving, above all for related crimes”). For the ANM, on the other hand, “Italy exposes itself to the risk of infringement procedures” because the cancellation or resizing of article 323 of the penal code “is in contrast with international charters”.

But the story is now also political. After Matteo Salvini’s thrust yesterday, it seems that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself has taken charge of managing the situation directly, according to Repubblica even “commissioning” Nordio to deal directly with Colle. Objective: “To downsize Carlo Nordio, without raising any fuss. To disavow him, but only when necessary and without exaggerating. And, above all, to take over some dossiers theoretically in the hands of the Ministry of Justice, bringing the direction back under Palazzo Chigi”.

According to Republic, “the two have reproached each other with some unwelcome attitudes even in the last few hours. But it is clear that the prime minister is trying, as long as she can (and it is not said that she will not change her mind in the next few hours), to avoid a public disavowal, because showing split while considering oneself as a victim of a judicial encirclement – due to the investigations that are hitting members of the government — would risk further weakening the executive.”

Again according to Repubblica, “the negotiation to modify it is there. Discreet, but intense. It is one of the results of the meeting at the Quirinale between Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni, even if no official source conveys this version. The Colle offices and those of Palazzo Chigi, however, are in constant contact. The undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano and the Quirinal legal affairs technicians lead the mediation. The state of the art, then, can be summarized as follows: the text will go to the Chamber without changes, but the Brothers of Italy is available for adjustments (in this, supported by the Northern League Giulia Bongiorno). It is on this terrain that they deal with diplomacy. Il Colle highlighting the legal issues, which could conflict with the new European treaties”. A situation also underlined by La Stampa, which recalls how since 2017 Mattarella has never sent a law to parliament.

The nodes of the clash between Nordio and the magistrates

But abuse of office aside, the robes, who believe they have only “expressed critical reservations” and not “undue interference” on the justice reform, felt under fire after those two press releases from the Via Arenula last July 7, one on the Santanchè case (for the news of the bankruptcy and false accounting investigation launched in Milan against the Minister of Tourism), the other on the affair of the undersecretary Delmastro, investigated in Rome for disclosure of the secret of the office. With reference to the former, ministerial sources, who expressed “bewilderment and unease at the umpteenth press release of an act that should remain confidential”, defined the reform of the registration of suspects and information as “urgent” warranty. A reform that aims to eliminate “this anomaly by protecting the honor of every presumed innocent citizen until definitive conviction”.

Speaking of Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove, for whom the Rome prosecutor’s office has expressed itself for the archiving in relation to the Cospito case, from via Arenula the forced indictment ordered by the investigating judge has been branded as an example of “irrationality” of the judicial system of our house. “In the process that follows – ministerial sources argued – the prosecution will only insist on the request for acquittal in line with the request for dismissal. Where, on the contrary, it will ask for a conviction, it will only contradict itself. In the process prosecution the prosecutor, who is not and should not be subject to the executive power and is absolutely independent, is the monopolist of the prosecution and therefore rationally cannot be denied by a judge on the basis of elements which the accuser himself does not believe. part of the forced indictments ends, in fact, with acquittals after long and painful as well as useless trials, with great waste of human and economic resources also for the necessary defensive activities. For this reason a radical reform is necessary that fully implements the accusatory system”.

On this last point, Nordio reiterated ithe concept, recalling that “the Vassalli code has not taken the principle of the accusatory process to the extreme consequences, who wants the prosecution monopoly prosecutor. And he left the possibility of what is called ‘compulsory indictment’ to the judge. This is in contrast with the principles of the accusatory process and in our opinion needs to be reformed. Of course, as long as the law exists, it must be applied. So there is no strangeness in the fact that there is a forced indictment, as it was made. It’s not an anomaly. The anomaly is in the ordering. Either we take the Vassalli code to its extreme consequences, and take the principles of the Anglo-Saxon procedure, or we go back to the Rocco code which worked with dignity until 1989″.

