Justice, Santalucia: “ANM unanimous no to the separation of careers”

the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia

“Certain attitudes have certainly hurt us”

“The National Association of Magistrates unanimously expressed itself against the hypothesis of separating the careers of prosecutors and judges”. This is stated by ad Affaritaliani.it the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia, after several members of the government majority reiterated that the separation of careers remains an objective to be achieved by the end of the legislature. “I have already been heard in the Constitutional Affairs Commission and we are convinced that we have good arguments to demonstrate to political forces and public opinion that this project does not go in the direction of better justice”.

“It’s about continuing with the discussion, to be cultivated in every location.” Are you ready to strike if the majority goes ahead anyway? “I don’t think that the strike is the way to go at this moment, however, since it is a reform of a constitutional nature, there will be many stages to take advantage of the attention of the parties to explain and make our arguments and reasons understood”.

As for the many criticisms of the magistrates received from the majority regarding the case of the non-application of the latest migrant decree, Santalucia states: “On Sunday 26 November there will be an extraordinary meeting which derives precisely from the so-called Apostolic case, or rather the colleague from Catania who was unjustly attacked for not having validated the arrest of some migrants. Certain attitudes have certainly hurt us, we need to understand to what extent these are legitimate criticisms of the work of magistrates or, instead, acts that call into question the independence of the Judiciary. It is precisely for this reason that on November 26th we are meeting with an extraordinary assembly”, concludes the president of the ANM.

Subscribe to the newsletter