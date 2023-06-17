Justice, the Anac rises: “Wrong reform, it takes us out of Europe”

Justice reform, the Anac revolt: “It takes us astray and out of Europe”

The tout court abrogation of the crime of abuse of office? “I don’t share it”replies in an interview with La Stampa Giuseppe Busia, president of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, because “it does not resolve the fear of signing and international obligations” and then “makes abuses of power unpunishable, as well as violations of both laws and obligations necessary to avoid conflicts of interest”. Busia, who believes it is instead “fair and appropriate to define the perimeter of the crime in detail”, he suggests in view of the parliamentary debate on the Nordio bill, “a law of authentic interpretation, to definitively clarify the boundaries of the crime within the violation of precise provisions of the law”. An intervention of this type, in his opinion, “would have the effect of excluding the punishability of the right exercise of discretion”.

Then going back in time, the president of the Authority reviews the four reforms of the last thirty years to say that then the past, “an advanced attempt” was that of “the 2020 reform, which circumscribed the crime”, but that “subsequently some sentences have extended it again, considering punishable any violation of article 97 of the Constitution on the proper functioning of the public administration. As if every administrative violation automatically constitutes a crime”.

According to Busia, the government’s choice creates instead “a triple problem of compatibility of the Italian legal system at an international level” while “there are two international conventions against corruption, signed in the past by Italy and therefore already binding. One at the UN level, the other at the Council of Europe” and “both explicitly impose the provision of penal – I repeat, penal – repression of conduct that can be superimposed on crimes of abuse of office and trafficking in illicit influences”, explains Busia, who underlines also that if the Nordio bill becomes law it will happen that “the UN and the Council of Europe have specific control bodies”. Therefore, “certainly the abuse of office would remain uncovered, risking putting us in open conflict” while with regard to the trafficking of influences “the consequences of the redefinition will have to be carefully studied, to evaluate whether it dissociates itself from the provisions of international conventions”.

For Busia, therefore, “the true signature” by public officials, “it has two causes: the first is legislative opacity” and for this reason “it is right that public officials know exactly what is lawful and what is not” while the second cause concerns “the lack of administrative resources and capacity”, so much so that “small entities are paralyzed by the lack of resources and competencies”. So “executives do not sign because they have to do too many things, and many in which they are not specialized”.

Instead, it would be necessary for public contracts to create “about a hundred central purchasing bodies, highly specialized in individual sectors, that they make up for the administrations that are not able to manage the procedures” because “today there are regional power stations, but not everywhere and not all of them are adequate. It’s the only way to hurry, not waste money, respect the times of the Pnrr, concludes the president of the Anti-corruption.

