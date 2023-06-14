Justice – Trump again rejects allegations in the document affair as politically motivated

After the first court hearing in the document affair, the accused ex-US President Trump again described the process as politically motivated. He spoke of the ‘most vicious and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country’.

After the first court hearing in the document affair, the accused ex-US President Donald Trump again described the procedure as politically motivated. A “corrupt incumbent president” – Joe Biden – had his most important political opponent arrested on the basis of “false and fabricated allegations”, Trump said on Tuesday evening (local time) in front of hundreds of supporters at his golf club in Bedminster west of New York. “That’s called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election.”

Trump spoke of the “most vicious and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country”. It’s “political persecution” like in a “fascist or communist country,” said the Republican at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The ex-president and candidate for the 2024 presidential election had previously pleaded not guilty to the documents affair in a federal court in Miami. The Republican was charged last week on 37 counts in the affair involving secret documents hoarded in his private home, Mar-a-Lago. He is accused, among other things, of illegally keeping secret files and conspiring to obstruct justice.

HOME PAGE