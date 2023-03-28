KW Media GmbH

Justin Kießig is the managing director of KW Media GmbH. Together with his team, the social recruiting expert has set himself the task of supporting butcher shops in recruiting new specialists. Above all, his agency advertises the benefits of its customers on the social networks in order to motivate young people and qualified personnel to apply to the craft businesses.

The general shortage of skilled workers does not stop at companies in the butcher’s and butcher’s sector. It is becoming increasingly difficult for them to find qualified employees and to fill vacancies with suitable applicants in the long term. This is not only due to the lack of workers, but also to the poor image that the industry is struggling with. Simply sitting out the current situation is not a solution for companies, as Justin Kießig from KW Media GmbH knows. “Today we are dealing with an applicant market: the sought-after specialists can literally choose their employer. Therefore, the companies should now become active themselves and present the profession in a better light.” With KW Media GmbH, Justin Kießig and his business partner Fabio Weitz have specialized in recruiting employees for butcher shops and butcher shops and offer them “personnel at the push of a button”. In the following article, he explains how companies gain the decisive edge when looking for applicants.

Present yourself as an attractive employer

The lack of skilled workers and the waning interest of young people in the job profile in the industry have led to fewer and fewer applications being received by the companies. Therefore, companies should now focus on making potential employees aware of their business and actively counteracting the tarnished image of the butcher and butcher’s shop industry.

In order to refute possible prejudices at an early stage, advertisements in social media offer a variety of options: internships or taster days can be offered to present vacancies in the company in an attractive way. First-class working conditions and fair wages can be pointed out in order to gain the trust of potential applicants and to promote interest in the profession.

Draw attention to the benefits of your own business

It is also important for butchers and meat shops to understand that newspaper advertisements or advertisements on job portals are no longer sufficient. Currently, the majority of skilled workers are already in permanent employment and are therefore not looking for a new job – these employees can no longer be reached with traditional measures. Advertisements in the digital media are therefore an important tool for attracting new employees, since people spend a large part of their time here today and watch the advertisements in their free time. In addition, many skilled workers are quite willing to make a change if it allows them to develop professionally or if the new employer is perceived as an attractive alternative.

Companies should take advantage of this and draw the attention of employees who are willing to change by clearly addressing the target group and attractively designed job advertisements on social media. In doing so, companies should always focus on authenticity and communicate the specific working conditions and development opportunities openly and honestly in order to convince applicants of the advantages of working in their own company. Those who also include the typical needs and wishes of the skilled workers as well as their own strengths and values ​​and support social media marketing with efficient search engine optimization make themselves known to the employees in their region as a serious change alternative.

With targeted pre-selection and honest communication to suitable applicants

For recruiting to be successful, the employer should also have a clear idea of ​​exactly what requirements an applicant should meet. This enables targeted pre-selection in the application process and helps companies to only deal with qualified applicants, thus saving time and resources. It is therefore advisable to address the necessary qualifications honestly and directly in the job advertisement, including any willingness to work weekends.

Smaller online tests or questionnaires have also proven their worth here in order to be able to make a pre-selection at an early stage and, thanks to a more efficient application process, to find the right employees more quickly. The butcher’s shop or butcher’s business can also attract other potential applicants by submitting an offer to close any qualification gaps – for example through internal training or induction programs.

So if you design your job advertisements honestly and transparently, point out the advantages for new employees and address the target group within your own region in social media, you can attract significantly more applications from qualified workers even during the shortage of skilled workers.

Do you have a butcher’s shop or a craft business and want to fill vacancies with qualified employees who are a perfect match for your company? Then register now Justin Kießig from KW Media GmbH for a free consultation.

