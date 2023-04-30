Home » Juve at risk, Elkann has to put his hand in his wallet. The minimum amount to save the bianconeri
Business

Juve at risk, Elkann has to put his hand in his wallet. The minimum amount to save the bianconeri

by admin
Juve at risk, Elkann has to put his hand in his wallet. The minimum amount to save the bianconeri

Juve in disarray, a change in financial terms is needed

Juve in disarray. The team of Massimiliano Allegri is no longer the “stone crusher” he once was, see also the last performance against Inter by Simone Inzaghi in Coppa Italia.

The team is no longer able to produce quality games since the return of the coach from Livorno, painfully concluding its history, which has also passed between scandals and tragedies.

Of course, the latest events in the judicial sphere have certainly not helped the mood of the black and whites. The future, as the Newspaperin fact also depends on the courts but, if there is not a new effort by the owners, in the dimension of at least one billion euros, the team and the company will not be able to think of being on par with their competitors, both Italian and international.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Central Bank: Prudent Monetary Policy Must Be Flexible, Accurate, Reasonable and Appropriate|Interest Rate|Monetary Policy|Central Bank

You may also like

Arket comes to Switzerland

Polls, sensational numbers. Lots of twists. Look at...

Storz Medical AG builds its headquarters

Coldiretti, the Village returns to Bari: ‘Crusade for...

Fear is back in the US

Friends, “horrible gesture”. Maria De Filippi in pieces,...

The basis for the recovery still needs to...

Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions

A robotics student in Frauenfeld wants to automate...

Maria Mazza out of “breasts”, what a neckline!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy