Juve at risk, Elkann has to put his hand in his wallet. The minimum amount to save the bianconeri

Juve in disarray, a change in financial terms is needed

Juve in disarray. The team of Massimiliano Allegri is no longer the “stone crusher” he once was, see also the last performance against Inter by Simone Inzaghi in Coppa Italia.

The team is no longer able to produce quality games since the return of the coach from Livorno, painfully concluding its history, which has also passed between scandals and tragedies.

Of course, the latest events in the judicial sphere have certainly not helped the mood of the black and whites. The future, as the Newspaperin fact also depends on the courts but, if there is not a new effort by the owners, in the dimension of at least one billion euros, the team and the company will not be able to think of being on par with their competitors, both Italian and international.

