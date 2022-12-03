Home Business Juve: board of directors reapproves financial statements, loss of 239.3 million. In the Pm papers the meeting between Agnelli and 6 clubs: “We risk crashing”
Juve: board of directors reapproves financial statements, loss of 239.3 million. In the Pm papers the meeting between Agnelli and 6 clubs: “We risk crashing”

The prosecutors write that at the September meeting «Luca Percassi, CEO of Atalanta would have participated; Enrico Preziosi, president of Genoa; Giuseppe Marotta, former CEO of Juventus and current CEO of Inter; Paolo Scaroni, president of the Milan board of directors; Stefano Campoccia, vice president of Udinese; Claudio Fenucci, CEO of Bologna. Paolo Dal Pino, president of the Serie A football league, and Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC also appear to have taken part». «The presence of Gabriele and Paolo – Agnelli would say the next day – was useful… I hope that something will emerge because otherwise I don’t know what to do. Now this element must be a harbinger of something useful because otherwise we will crash slowly».

«Relationships of collaboration and partnerships» between Juventus and other teams, the result of professional and sometimes personal relationships between sports directors and managers, which endanger the loyalty of the sporting competition». This, according to the prosecutors of the Turin prosecutor’s office, emerged from the complex investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The magistrates spoke about it, with regard to the player evaluation system, in the document with the request for precautionary and disqualification measures (presented in June and rejected by the court in October) for some managers of the Juventus club.

According to prosecutors, the partnership relations with Juventus concern above all Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Empoli and Udinese.

However, other Italian and foreign companies are listed: «to name a few, Grosseto, Parma, Pisa, Monza, Cosenza, breaking latest news, Lugano, Basel, Olimpique des Alpes, Sion».

