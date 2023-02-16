Lapo against Evelina Christillin: “He talks nonsense”

Rags fly at Juventus. But this time, sporting results or penalties have nothing to do with it. Everything is born because Evelina Christillin – family friend of the Agnellis, wife of Gabriele Galateri di Genola, former president of the organizing committee of the 2006 Turin Olympics and current president of the Egyptian Museum of Turin – he harshly criticized what happened to the Old Lady under the Agnelli management. There will be economic damage for not participating in European cups, but not only that: fewer people in the stadium, fewer season tickets, fewer sponsors. Someone said the other day that it’s difficult for a 10-year-old boy to become a Juventus fan after a blow like that”.

Caro @lapoelkann_ the love for @juventusfc is born as a child, grows between victories and defeats and, whatever your old friend, today a friend of Ceferin, says, children will not stop loving the Old Lady #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/8ydLil0HdL — Atty.White.Black (@Atty.White_Black) February 14, 2023

This was at the end of January. quick”fast forward” today February 15th. A fan posts a video on Twitter of a child declaring his unconditional love for Juventus. And tag Lapo Elkann. Which is not long in coming and launches arrows against Christillin. John’s brother replies with four “chirps”. The first reads: “It doesn’t matter too many people talk nonsense unfortunately ”. The fans are inflamed and give him further rope. To which Lapo overflows: “Many people love to speak to show themselves, you have to speak with facts which you don’t do and your ingratitude towards Juve and Giovanni Agnelli who did everything to bring theand the Olympics in Turin she forgot it, this demonstrates the arrogance and presumption of a person”.

And then he comes back to the story again. Christillin “It has nothing to do with family.” Finally, an invitation to review the history of Juventus. But why this head-on collision? That good blood never ran between the two is established. But there’s more. It is probable that both aspire to have important roles in Juventus. Because it is true that the board of directors has just been renewed. But a place for the lawyer’s nephew or for anyone who has hung out there since childhood Villar Perosa. Who will win? Lapo is an unpredictable man that the family has always preferred to leave on the sidelines of the group’s activities. Christillin, on the other hand, is used to hanging out in the good salons. But this time John’s younger brother could prevail, who seems to have more enthusiasm from the fans.

