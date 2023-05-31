Home » Juve, share in strong acceleration on the stock market after a plea deal with the FIGC
Business

Juve, share in strong acceleration on the stock market after a plea deal with the FIGC

by admin
Juve, share in strong acceleration on the stock market after a plea deal with the FIGC

Stock market exploit Juve which currently marks an increase close to 7%.

The Juventus club has reached an agreement with the federal prosecutor of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) regarding the dispute linked to the so-called ‘salary maneuver’. The plea deal was approved by the federal court, as reported on the Court’s website. The Juventus club will have to pay a fine of 718 thousand euros. This decision puts an end to the dispute between Juventus and the federal prosecutor’s office regarding the management of players’ salaries.

In addition to the sanction imposed on the club, a series of further fines have also been decided for the managers and former managers involved in the affair. The amounts of the fines will be lower than that established for Juventus, but will help to definitively close this controversial chapter in the world of Italian football.

See also  The concept of "meta universe" cools down, but Zhongqingbao bucks the trend and soars by 14%, hot money speculation is booming

You may also like

Bahn sees no basis for further negotiations with...

The Venice Show is underway, with 220 exhibitors

Real wages fall again in the first quarter...

Short-term rental bill, the crux of the minimum...

Computer – Google demands rules for artificial intelligence

The former Pd Borghi torpedoes Schlein & Co:...

JD.com’s 6.18 million items of daily necessities bring...

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Fashion, Manila Grace ko: the logo of the...

That’s why even China doesn’t want the yuan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy