Juve, share in strong acceleration on the stock market after a plea deal with the FIGC

The Juventus club has reached an agreement with the federal prosecutor of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) regarding the dispute linked to the so-called ‘salary maneuver’. The plea deal was approved by the federal court, as reported on the Court’s website. The Juventus club will have to pay a fine of 718 thousand euros. This decision puts an end to the dispute between Juventus and the federal prosecutor’s office regarding the management of players’ salaries.

In addition to the sanction imposed on the club, a series of further fines have also been decided for the managers and former managers involved in the affair. The amounts of the fines will be lower than that established for Juventus, but will help to definitively close this controversial chapter in the world of Italian football.