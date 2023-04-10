Home Business Juve, Tacconi’s former deputy: “Even Trapattoni and Furino have health problems”
Juve, Tacconi’s former deputy: “Even Trapattoni and Furino have health problems”

Juve, Tacconi’s former deputy: “Even Trapattoni and Furino have health problems”

Juve, Trap and Furino are worried. A former Juventus player reveals everything

Stefano Heels came out of the hospital after a very long year of cure e you physiotherapy. The former international goalkeeper and Juventus left the hospital Alexandria to complete the final rehabilitation phase in another facility closer to home. He had been transferred there as a result of a cerebral hemorrhage from aneurysm rupture. “There street it’s still longbut as I have always done, I will keep you informed”, he assures Andrea Tacconi, the son. But a black and white insider has revealed his opinion worry for two former Juventus legends. Here’s what’s happening. To have expressed himself regarding these two former glories of the Juve it’s Luciano Bodiniformer deputy of Tacconi.

The former soccer player Beppe Furino – according to what was revealed by Bodini – he was recently hit by a terrible storm cerebral hemorrhage. It would coming out slowly, step by step, but actual progress could only be tangible in the long run. For the moment, however, it transpires great confidence. The other name is that of John Trapattoni, historic coach who made the fortunes of Inter and Juventus. He too would be dealing with gods Health problems Of unknown entity and there would be worry about his condition.

