Juventus and Roma fly to the semifinals of the Europa League

Europa League, Juventus in the semifinal against Sevilla

Juventus defends the 1-0 success won in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium, impacting 1-1 at the Alvalade against Sporting Lisbon and conquering the passage to the semi-finals of the Europa League where they will face the Seville.

Europa League, Juventus in the semifinals: Sporting Lisbon eliminated

The bianconeri start well and in the 9th minute they are already ahead through Rabiot. The Portuguese reacted and equalized with a penalty from Edwards, conceded for a foul by Rabiot on Ugarte. In the second half, Juve controlled in the first part, Sporting accelerated and tried to extend the match into extra time but in the final Coates missed a sensational opportunity and Allegri’s boys celebrated the passage of the round. Rabiot did everything in the first half: in the 9th minute he scored the goal that opened the match. Corner from the left, hit and hit in the area, his left foot is powerful and precise and pierces Adan. In the 20th minute, however, he is naïve to foul Ugarte in the box and concede a penalty. From 11 meters Edwards makes no mistake and reopens the qualification. At the start of the second half, Juve attacked with conviction with Sporting starting again and trying to hit with the wingers. Vlahovic spoils the possible 1-2 with his head. As the minutes go by, however, the guests retreat and take refuge in defense, the Juventus forwards see few balls, while the Lusitanian ones give a few thrills but never the right jab near Szczesny. The occasional one happens to Coates in the 88th minute: Edwards swallows the opposing defence, a kissing assist is needed for the Captain who kicks high over the crossbar. Two minutes later, he misses another sensational goal. Juve suffers but advances with a short snout.

Europa League, Roma-Feyenoord 4-1, Giallorossi in the semifinals with Bayer Leverkusen

Roma conquer the semi-final of the Europa League where they will face Bayer Leverkusen. The Giallorossi overturned the 1-0 defeat suffered at the ‘de Kuip’ in Rotterdam against Feyenoord, winning 4-1 after extra time in the second leg at the Olympic stadium.

Feyenoord ko 4-1 after extra time, Roma are in the semifinals

Spinazzola scored for the hosts in the 60th minute, Dybala in the 89th minute and in extra time El Shaarawy in the 101st minute and Pellegrini in the 109th minute; for the Dutch, who finish in ten due to the expulsion of Gimenez in the 120th minute, a momentary 1-1 by Paixao in the 80th minute.

The finale is an assault on the white weapon, with the Giallorossi finding the 2-1, providential, with a Veronica from Dybala who manages to evade the opposing defender and send it diagonally to the other side. Shortly after Dybala also tries the 3-1, but Bijlow puts his fists on it. We go into extra time, with Mourinho who may have another substitution after the injuries of Wijnaldum and Smalling. The first opportunity, however, is for Feyenoord, with Santi Gimenez who sends high from a few steps away. Shortly after it is Ibanez, on a cross from Dybala, who sends his header into the top corner, hitting the fourth wood between the round trip. In the 101st minute, Roma find the 3-1: Dybala serves Pellegrini, the captain waits a fraction of a second to pocket towards Abraham who, for his part, has the lucidity to hit El Shaarawy who signs the 3- 1 which brings Mourinho’s men forward for the first time between round trips. Pellegrini also scored the fourth goal in the second overtime fraction, with the Var helping the referee who had whistled a millimeter offside which, in reality, was not there. In the final, Santi Gimenez, center forward of Feyenoord, was also sent off. The Giallorossi reach the semifinals where they will play against Bayer Leverkusen.

Subscribe to the newsletter

