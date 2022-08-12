Juventus Football Club announced today that it has reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfur for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the football player Filip Kostić. In particular, the purchase takes place for a consideration of € 12.0 million, payable in three financial years; in addition to ancillary charges, including the solidarity contribution provided for by the FIFA regulations, up to a maximum of € 1.5 million.

In addition, bonuses of up to a maximum of € 3.0 million are envisaged upon the occurrence of certain sporting and / or objectives

conditions.

Juventus has signed a sports performance contract with the same player until 30 June 2026.