Home Business Juventus Club buys Filip Kostic ‘from Eintracht Frankfurtper for 12 million euros
Business

Juventus Club buys Filip Kostic ‘from Eintracht Frankfurtper for 12 million euros

by admin

Juventus Football Club announced today that it has reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfur for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the football player Filip Kostić. In particular, the purchase takes place for a consideration of € 12.0 million, payable in three financial years; in addition to ancillary charges, including the solidarity contribution provided for by the FIFA regulations, up to a maximum of € 1.5 million.

In addition, bonuses of up to a maximum of € 3.0 million are envisaged upon the occurrence of certain sporting and / or objectives

conditions.

Juventus has signed a sports performance contract with the same player until 30 June 2026.

See also  Design Holding acquires YDesign, the US leader in furniture e-commerce

You may also like

Prada against the tide compared to Exor: working...

Piazza Affari closed the session up (+ 0.6%),...

Zhongzheng Boiler takes over the first and second...

Conciliation also in air transport? What would change...

Wall Street opens above par, Nasdaq with better...

Strengthening food security and improving energy and resource...

The expensive energy bites, in Belgium families ask...

13 departments issued a notice to promote the...

Flat tax, who is it convenient for and...

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 and Samsung folding screen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy