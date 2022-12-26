Listen to the audio version of the article

There is of course Gianluca Ferrero, the trusted accountant of the Agnelli Elkann family who has already been indicated to the presidency and is working, albeit without roles, on the revision of the company’s latest financial statements. And there is Maurice Scanavinothe CEO of Gedi that the holding called in the chaos of the end of November also in the Juventus club as general manager (maintaining the double role) and is now preparing to become managing director.

But in the list presented by Exor for the renewal of the Juventus Fc board of directors, on the agenda of the meeting of 18 January next, there are three other names of weight, less known but no less robust from the point of view of technical skills and legal, necessary to face the triple scrutiny that awaits the club: the Prosecutor’s Office, Consob, sports justice. Besides the market, of course.

Here then is that for the post Agnelli-Nedved board of directors, the shareholder Exor has presented a mini-list which also includes Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Diego Pistone e Laura Cappiello.

In the first case, it is another accountant, auditor and registered in the register of Technical Consultants of the court of Milan, with 35 years’ experience in companies in various sectors, both listed and unlisted. She is an expert in auditing and financial statements, as well as risk control. You carry out professional assignments in companies such as Satispay, Wikimedia, Guala Closures, Fincantieri and Autostrade per l’Italia.

A graduate in Economics and Commerce, Diego Pistone boasts 48 years of experience in the finance and control area of ​​many companies, in Italy and abroad: he has dealt with supply systems, after sales, commercial network development, management control , and administration for several Fiat Group companies (including Teksid, Magneti Marelli, Fiat Auto). Since 2022 he has been a director and CFO of Finde, the holding company of the Denegri Group, as well as a member of the Board of Diasorin.