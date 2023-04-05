Juventus-Inter 1-1, Lukaku-goal risponde a Cuadrado

A penalty kick from Lukaku after time runs out, in a very heated final match, he gave Inter a precious 1-1 draw at Juventus, in the challenge valid for the first leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. The Belgian, then expelled after the exultation, responds to the advantage of Cuadrado signed about ten minutes earlier.

Everything will therefore be decided in the second leg between the Allegri and Inzaghi teams, who will face off again on April 26 at the San Siro. In a fast-paced start to the match, the Bianconeri built their first chance in the 4th minute: Locatelli served Vlahovic vertically who pocketed for Di Maria, the Argentine advanced and kicked with his right foot, finding the opposition in Handanovic’s corner. As the minutes go by, the two teams give the feeling of wanting to catch their breath, so much so that you have to wait until the 33rd minute to score another chance: a nice choral action by the Nerazzurri who free Brozovic at the end, whose right strike from an inviting position is promptly rejected by Perin. Close to the break, the guests create two more goals in a few moments: first Bremer providentially slides in on Dimarco’s left-footed, then D’Ambrosio misses the target for the following corner. In the second half the great balance continues, there is just one chance on each side before Juve’s goal in the 83rd minute, when Cuadrado controls a sustained cross from Rabiot, and with his right foot he pierces Perin for 1-0.

Juventus-Inter: Lukaku, Cuadrado e Handanovic espulsi

It seems to have been done for Allegri’s team, but in the run-up time a touch by Bremer in the area gave the Nerazzurri the equalizer penalty, converted by Lukaku who is then sent off (second yellow card) after the exultation in a very heated match finale: the Belgian forward shuts up the Juventus fans who caught him after a few minutes’ foul on Danilo before (costing Big Rom his first yellow card).

After the triple whistle, the chaos continues and Handanovic and Cuadrado also pay the price, also expelled after an argument that started quietly, but then the two were separated by teammates. All three will therefore miss the return match, scheduled for April 26 at San Siro.

Inter, Inzaghi: “Lukaku is misunderstood, he always celebrates like this”

“His exultation has been misunderstood, he always exults like this – Inter coach Simone Inzaghi explained to SportMediaset microphones -. The final turmoil wasn’t nice to see and will deprive us of two fundamental players in the second leg (the Belgian and Handanovic, ed). It’s a shame, because it had been a good and fair game, well conducted by the trio up to that episode”.

Juventus, Allegri: “Final brawl? I was already in the locker room”

“The brawl at the end of the game? I had already entered the tunnel and I didn’t see – Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri explained to Mediaset -. But nothing in particular happened“.

