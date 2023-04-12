Juventus-Inter, Allianz’s call to the black and whites: attitudes not acceptable by the players

The episodes of Juventus-Interlast week’s Coppa Italia semi-final (with final brawl after the referee’s triple whistle), continue to be debated. And a letter of warning to the Juventus club is on its way from Allianz for his behavior on the pitch.

He foretold it thereChief Executive Officer and CEO of Allianz Italia, Giacomo Camporain a video for employees and agents of which the Corriere della Sera: “I’m going to send a letter to the top management of the club because I don’t think it’s absolutely acceptable for players who wear our logo on their shirts to have completely reprehensible attitudes and for which we don’t admit any excuse related to sporting competition”.

Juventus-Allianz, the sponsorship agreement

With a sponsorship agreement for 73 million for the period from 2017 to 2023, extended in 2020 until 2030 for a further 103 millionAllianz appears on the Juventus bibs, on the training shirts, on the back of the Women’s uniforms and from 2017-18 it gives its name to the Juventus Stadium.

