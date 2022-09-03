Home Business Juventus sells the footballer Zakaria to Chelsea until June 2023
Business

Juventus sells the footballer Zakaria to Chelsea until June 2023

by admin

Juventus sells the player Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado to Chelsea on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023 for a consideration of € 3.0 million, in addition to prizes of up to a maximum of € 1.0 million upon occurrence of certain sporting goals.

In addition, the agreement – reads the note – provides for Chelsea to acquire the player’s sports performance on a permanent basis; the consideration agreed for the final sale is € 28.0 million, payable in three financial years and may be increased, during the duration of the sports service contract with the player, for an amount not exceeding € 5.0 million at achievement of further goals. The accessory charges, including the portion relating to the solidarity contribution provided for by the FIFA regulations, amount to a maximum amount of 5% calculated on the total value of the entire operation, concludes the note.

