Juventus sells the player Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado to Chelsea on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023 for a consideration of € 3.0 million, in addition to prizes of up to a maximum of € 1.0 million upon occurrence of certain sporting goals.

In addition, the agreement – reads the note – provides for Chelsea to acquire the player’s sports performance on a permanent basis; the consideration agreed for the final sale is € 28.0 million, payable in three financial years and may be increased, during the duration of the sports service contract with the player, for an amount not exceeding € 5.0 million at achievement of further goals. The accessory charges, including the portion relating to the solidarity contribution provided for by the FIFA regulations, amount to a maximum amount of 5% calculated on the total value of the entire operation, concludes the note.