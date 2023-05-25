Juventus, suspension of 10 points and back in the Champions League: Elkann’s move

Juventus penalised: appeal to the Coni Guarantee College and 10 points frozen?

Juventus does not give up. After Black Monday – with a 10-point penalty by the Federal Court of Appeal and a very tough defeat in Empoli that transformed the Champions League area into a chimera – the Juventus club evaluates its next moves and he would be considering playing a new round by resorting to the Coni Guarantee College. Before each step, obviously, Juve’s lawyers are waiting to read the reasons for the sentenceexpected in about ten days.

The deadline for presenting the appeal is therefore 30 days from the publication of the reasons for the sentence of the Court of Appeal. Potentially the Juventus club could then request the shortening of the terms and also the temporary suspension of the decision: therefore regaining the 10 points in the standings – returning to the Champions area – pending the pronouncement of the College.

Juventus maneuver salaries, trial in mid-June (or plea bargain)

In the meantime, June 15th should start on second trial in which Juventus is involvedi.e. the one related to salary maneuver for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, relations with certain players’ agents and partnerships with other clubs. Unless a plea deal is found first of the hearing, finding a balance between Juventus and the federal prosecutor.

Read also

Allegri-Juventus, Zidane? No, Tudor warms up the “black and white refoundation”

Juventus revolution: via Di Maria. Vlahovic-Church-Pogba… That’s who’s leaving

Subscribe to the newsletter

