AI2.0 is a revolution that must not be missed, it will be aplatform levelThe trend is ten times higher than that of the mobile Internet.

This is the chairman and CEO of Innovation WorksKai-fu LeeAmazing words spoken.He also said that AI 2.0 is also a huge platform opportunity for China, and it isChina‘s First Platform Competition Opportunity in AI。

how you said that?

GPT-4, ChatGPT, etc. set offAI 2.0The tide of change has blown to every walk of life.

Changes will always bring uneasiness, but “the bigger the storm, the more expensive the fish”, the GPT-4 and ChatGPT that detonated the world are just the tip of the iceberg of the changes in the AI ​​2.0 era. They and the large-scale model technology behind them bring more opportunities.

Li Kaifu called the next new opportunity “AI 2.0”, rather than specific product codes such as “ChatGPT era” and “GPT-4 new era”, because he believes that “there is a deeper connotation behind it” and “greater development opportunities “.

What is AI 2.0? What is the difference between it and AI 1.0, and what is the most eye-catching point?

At the symposium held by Innovation Works on March 14, these questions were answered one by one.

AI 2.0: massive data + cross-domain knowledge

The AI ​​2.0 that Li Kaifu talks about is not only a smash hit chat tool, but also not just an AIGC generation program for graphic creation.

Specifically, AI 2.0 has3 distinctive features：

One isFor the super-massive data you have, you don’t need to manually label, that is, self-supervised learning;

two isThe Foundation Model is very large and requires thousands of GPUs for training;

three isThe trained basic model has cross-domain knowledge, and then is trained by fine-tuning to reduce costs to adapt to tasks in different domains.

AI 1.0 has been around for a long time before entering the 2.0 phasestuck in the bottleneck。

AI 1.0 specifically refers to such a period of time: with CNN as the core, the potential of CV in the field of AI has emerged, and machines have begun to surpass humans in CV, NLP and other fields.

During this time period, the skyrocketing amount of data is accompanied by an increase in the cost of the entire process of collection, cleaning, and labeling, and data sets and models in a single field form various islands, and the optimization of each field and application is fragmented, so that There is still a long way to go from “universal”.

After the correspondence, it is not difficult to find that these two characteristics of the AI ​​​​2.0 era are just the perfect complement to the 1.0 era.

Now, the first phenomenon-level application born in the era of AI 2.0 is AIGC represented by GPT-4, also known asGenerative AI（Generative AI）。

Kai-fu Lee used a child as an example to describe the process of generative AI learning:

Let a child walk into a room with a rich collection of books, open one of the books, read only the first nine chapters, and then let him write the tenth chapter based on the information points of the first nine chapters; the second, third… Next Each book was produced in the same way, and finally he was asked to reread the first nine chapters of the first book and write a new chapter after comparing it with the real tenth chapter.

This is how generative AI “reads” thousands of “books” and continuously optimizes and iterates.

Optimization and iteration do not equal perfection,At this time, AI pursues “mostly correct” and “appears to be correct”. This is not only a portrayal of the current level of generative AI, but also points out a direction, that is, generative AI and the AI ​​2.0 behind it will be the first to land in fields with a high fault tolerance rate. If you want to penetrate high-precision fields such as medical care, There is still a long way to go.

Through optimization and iteration, AI becomes more and more accurate, and finally forms a basic large model applicable to different fields.

In fact, the imperfect generative AI already represents the beginning of AI from assisting to replacing artificial, that is,Human and AI Collaborationthis stage.

“All applications will be redefined”

Human and AI CollaborationIt is the first step of the three-stage application of generative AI. In this stage, AIGC is mainly used in content creation such as writing and graphic design.

At first glance, these application fields are not considered “hot”, and seem to be “everyday”, but the disruption they can bring is huge. The evolution of AIGC will bring innovations in multiple dimensions including tools, users, and user experience. In this way,All applications will be redefined。

After AIGC became popular, some analysts believe that by 2032, the global market for generative AI will exceed 200 billion US dollars.

200 billion, still in US dollars, is not a small number, but Kai-fu Lee still pointed to the chart and said that this figure is “too conservative” because it “does not take into account the paradigm shift.”

He turned his head and asked the media at the sharing session, if AI can write excellent articles, why can’t they charge by the number of words?

Tools, users, and user experience have all changed.Can the business model be different? certainly!

The reason why Google eagerly launched the chatbot Bard is not unrelated to the rush of the search advertising business model by the generative AI represented by GPT-4.

After GPT-4 is integrated into Bing, it can be seen that the search engine is changing from retrieval to “asking questions and providing answers”, and this is only part of the many changes in the AI ​​2.0 era.

At the sharing session, Kai-fu Lee showed several posters, which he generated by combining ChatGPT and DALLE-2 around the same theme.

In this way, he introduced the possibility of AI 2.0 era + e-commerce/advertising to achieve “thousands of people and faces”. For his target customers who like the movie “Back to the Future”, the second poster with scissor doors in the picture below is obviously more eye-catching than the first poster embodying “Fast and Furious”.

Search engines, e-commerce, advertising, finance, metaverse… AI 2.0 touches more social levels and fields than AI 1.0, and correspondingly, there are many compliance and technical issues that need to be resolved urgently.

For example, the phenomenon of AI being serious and nonsense, and for example, AI is still unable to distinguish between true and false and distinguish right from wrong. If it is maliciously used in the era of AI 2.0, it will bring immeasurable negative consequences.

One More Thing

Of course, risk and opportunity are always two sides of the same coin.

In this technological iteration, Innovation Works, which has incubated 10 unicorn companies in the era of AI 1.0, made it clear that it is mainly optimistic about three directions:

AI 2.0 smart application. AI 2.0 platform. AI 2.0 infrastructure.

After the thinking is clear, it is very important to make a quick, accurate and ruthless shot. Along these three directions, Innovation Works has successively deployed companies such as Transn, Meitu, Chuangxin, Motion, Lanzhou Technology, and Luchen Technology, all of which are heading towards the future AI2.0 road.

In the eyes of Sinovation Ventures, there are still many hard technology start-ups bravely breaking into the AI ​​2.0 era. However, the competition they will face in the AI ​​2.0 era is conceivably more intense than in the 1.0 era, whether it is direct squeeze from opponents or the new round of AI vitality explosion requirements for value creation.

Their competition may determine the success or failure of China in the new round of competition in the field of AI for more than ten years.