Kai Tak Land Auction: Lowest Land Price per Square Foot in the Area Since 2016

Hong Kong’s Kai Tak area, once a hotspot for land development, is now facing a downturn in its property market. In response to this, the Hong Kong government has announced the re-launch of land in the Kai Tak area.

The latest land up for sale in Kai Tak is the new Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6590, which will be divided into two plots, No. 2 and No. 3. Originally planned for commercial use, the land has been successfully restructured into purely residential land. The valuation for the plots ranges from HK$4.69 billion to HK$6.54 billion, with a floor land price of HK$4,300 to HK$6,000 per square foot.

Despite the downward trend in the property market, the Kai Tak land is still considered to have strong development potential due to its superior location and proximity to the Songhuangtai Station of the Hong Kong MTR Tuen Ma Line. Even at the highest price within the valuation range, it would still be the land with the lowest price per square foot in the Kai Tak area since 2016, regardless of whether it is residential or commercial.

The recent auction of the adjacent new Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6649 has also affected the perception of the market. The Cheung Kong Group won the auction with a total price of HK$8.703 billion, which was more than 23% lower than the market valuation. This has led market experts, such as Centaline Group, to estimate the valuation of the No. 2 and No. 3 plots in District 2A of Kai Tak to be HK$5.76 billion.

Kai Tak has always been an attractive area for buyers, with various development plans in place since the 1990s. In recent years, both domestic and Hong Kong-funded developers have entered the market, driving up land prices to new highs. However, since the second half of 2018, the property market in Hong Kong has weakened, causing developers to diversify their risks and avoid high-priced projects.

Despite the uncertain market conditions, the government’s re-zoning of commercial sites into residential plots has provided new opportunities for the Kai Tak area. The prospect of the new Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6590, which will soon be up for tender, remains to be seen.

Overall, the property market in Hong Kong is facing challenges due to the global economic downturn and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recovery of the market has been slow, with property prices declining and more people opting to rent or sell. Experts predict that the property price index in Hong Kong will continue to decline in the coming months, and residential property prices may fall by up to 5% this year.

