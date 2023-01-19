Good start to the year, at first glance it would seem too benevolent, but as always the underlying logic and dynamics are never trivial. Thus Alberto Tocchio, Head of European Equity and Thematics of Kairos according to whom “we have gone from a 2022 which was the worst year for negative performance on both the bond and equity side of the last 100 years, to a 2023 which is proving to be the best since 1987 .

Volumes were low and the movement in the first few days of the year was mainly characterized by hedging of short positions on futures.

The market is pricing in a moderate and short-lived recession in the US, while slight growth is expected in Europe for 2023. The focus is now on quarterly results. The question marks therefore concern the possible recession, but above all the messages from the Central Banks: on the one hand the ECB which remains bullish and with stable core inflation and on the other the Fed grappling with a still very strong labor market ” concludes Tocchio.