Home Business Kairos: good start to the year but watch out for these question marks
Business

Kairos: good start to the year but watch out for these question marks

by admin
Kairos: good start to the year but watch out for these question marks

Good start to the year, at first glance it would seem too benevolent, but as always the underlying logic and dynamics are never trivial. Thus Alberto Tocchio, Head of European Equity and Thematics of Kairos according to whom “we have gone from a 2022 which was the worst year for negative performance on both the bond and equity side of the last 100 years, to a 2023 which is proving to be the best since 1987 .

Volumes were low and the movement in the first few days of the year was mainly characterized by hedging of short positions on futures.

The market is pricing in a moderate and short-lived recession in the US, while slight growth is expected in Europe for 2023. The focus is now on quarterly results. The question marks therefore concern the possible recession, but above all the messages from the Central Banks: on the one hand the ECB which remains bullish and with stable core inflation and on the other the Fed grappling with a still very strong labor market ” concludes Tocchio.

See also  Here comes the Mach-E GT: the electric sports car with Ford's muscles

You may also like

Pensions 2023, the latest news on the reform:...

Wall Street: focus on futures and Treasury rates...

Bullard wants Fed to raise key rate to...

UniCredit, Orcel: ‘Eurozone could manage to dodge recession’....

A weaker dollar boosts copper prices, optimistic expectations...

Eni: green bond boom with offer at 2...

Gold Trading Reminder: Bulls Beware! Fed officials still...

Usa: retail sales -1.1% in December. The ex...

US inflation: producer price index +6.2%, less than...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy