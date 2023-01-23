“2023 has started with great optimism in all markets and if in any way this Rocco Bove, Head of Fixed Income e Massimo Trabattoni, Head of Italian Equity di Kairosanalyze how to set up the investment portfolio in the current market environment.

How to invest today according to Kairos experts

“We certainly started the year with a fairly cautious positioning on the part of all operators, in line with what we experienced last year”, says Trabattoni according to whom, however, “apart from the expectations on the inflation trend, on the equity market we should go back to looking at the reporting and try to understand how the bond curves will position themselveswhich provide us with an indication of how the economic cycle will move, because the real risk we have today is that of a slight slowdown in prices”.

Trabattoni continues:

“If we were to find ourselves in a recessionary context, we could have different trends in terms of sectoral behavior compared to those we estimate today”.

“On the equity part Italy – adds the expert – we are re-weighing the part most linked to the trend in interest rates, in the light of the consideration that prices already discount two possible increases by the European Central Bank”.

Therefore, “it will be important to verify in the next reporting the growth prospects of individual companies to understand where we will find the investment opportunities during this year”.

“It is precisely inflation that returns to be the focus on markets, because it is showing the first signs of a natural slowdown, not linked to the economic cycle” Bove points out.

“This aspect, according to some readings, opens up the possibility that Central Banks, which are still speaking in a very hawkish way, could decide to adopt a softer attitude throughout the yearif inflation decreases for reasons not related only to the cycle” he adds.

“The eyes of the whole market are focused on this and it will be the real watershed between what the market feared last year and the hopes for this new year. Clearly the reading on the Fed is a little easier, if we consider that the American economic cycle is stronger and less linked to the issue of energy; some operators even go so far as to estimate Fed cuts as early as 2023”.

Bove points out that “the situation is a little more delicate in Europe because first of all the rates are lower and the space for possible cuts is reduced, the ECB started later with the increases compared to the cycle of the Fed and, lastly, the dependence of the economic cycle on the supply of energy sources. It is therefore necessary to make a distinction on the geographies. America is probably ahead, Europe follows, but in reality at the beginning of the year it is precisely Europe that has outperformed… and also Italy”, underlines the analyst.

“The good news is that the primary bond market has reopened in a very positive way, all corporate issues have been well digested and this is a sign of strength also for the equity part, because companies are once again able to refinance themselves on the market. In this sense it is important reposition a portfolio with a longer duration on the investment grade side, with a pivot on 3 – 5 five years”, conclude Bove.