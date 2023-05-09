8
- Kaisheng Rongying was suspected of endangering national security and was investigated for endangering national security. It failed to sprint to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange several times and accepted remittances of more than 70 million US dollars from overseas companies. Sina
- State media: China launches investigation into Triumph Consulting RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Shock! The consulting giant became an accomplice of overseas intelligence agencies, involving “a certain type of military aircraft”!The number of experts exceeds 300,000, and overseas remittances of more than 70 million US dollars are accepted daily economic news
- Official disclosure! A well-known company was investigated and became an accomplice of an overseas intelligence agency!Once hit the first share of knowledge payment Outlook Oriental Weekly
- Summary of Chinese financial media reports: Jiangsu Guoan launched law enforcement actions against Triumph Rongying Suzhou Branch Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News
See also More electricity from lignite: so far no indication of an extension: newspaper for municipal economy