Kaiyuan Holdings Expects Mid-Term Net Loss of HK$2 Million; Gross Profit Improvements from Paris Marriott Hotel Champs-élysées

Kaiyuan Holdings (01215) has recently issued a profit warning, predicting a net loss of approximately HK$2 million in the mid-term. The announcement was made by the company on Zhitong Finance APP.

According to Kaiyuan Holdings, the expected loss in the six months ending June 30, 2023, is due to several contributing factors. In the first half of 2022 alone, the company suffered a loss of approximately HK$22.1 million. However, there is a significant decrease in the anticipated loss for the interim period.

The primary reason for the decrease in expected loss is the substantial rise in gross profit. The Paris Marriott Hotel Champs-élysées, a significant contributor to the company’s profits, recorded a gross profit of approximately HK$30.8 million in the interim period. This is a significant improvement since the first half of 2022, when the hotel incurred a gross loss of approximately HK$18.3 million. The temporary closure of the hotel for refurbishment was a contributing factor to the improved performance.

Despite this positive development, there were other factors that partially offset the company’s gains. Other income decreased to approximately HK$15.7 million during the interim period, compared to HK$26 million in the first half of 2022. The decline in other income was primarily due to the absence of government grants received during this period.

Additionally, there was a provision for loan impairment on assets related to an associate, resulting in an expense of approximately HK$3.5 million. This was not the case in the first half of 2022, where no provision was made. Furthermore, the income tax credit was reduced to approximately HK$200,000, compared to approximately HK$5.7 million in the same period last year.

Kaiyuan Holdings is a company that operates in various industries, including real estate, finance, and hotel management. While it currently faces a mid-term net loss, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects. As the Paris Marriott Hotel Champs-élysées completes its refurbishment and other income sources stabilize, the company aims to improve financial performance in the coming months.

