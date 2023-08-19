Kaiyuan Securities: First-tier Second-Hand Housing Prices Experience Year-on-Year Decline

Kaiyuan Securities Report Shows Year-On-Year Decrease in First-Tier Second-Hand Housing Prices

August 18, 2023

In a recent report published by Kaiyuan Securities, it has been revealed that first-tier second-hand housing prices have experienced a year-on-year decline. The report, which provides an analysis of the real estate market in China, sheds light on the current state of housing prices across various cities and tiers.

According to the report, new house prices in 70 cities saw a month-on-month decline of -0.2% in July, compared to -0.1% in June. When examining the year-on-year situation, the report shows that the price of new houses in these cities experienced a -0.6% decline in July, compared to -0.4% in June. However, it is important to note that there are significant variations in prices across different cities. While first-tier cities have maintained year-on-year growth in housing prices, second-tier cities have seen prices remain relatively flat, and third-tier cities have witnessed a continuous decline since February 2022.

The report also highlights the decline in second-hand housing prices, with a year-on-year decrease of -3.1% in July, compared to -2.8% in June. Similar to new houses, the prices of second-hand housing also varied among different tiers. First-tier cities saw a slight decline in prices, but the rate of decline expanded. Meanwhile, second-tier and third-tier cities have experienced a year-on-year decrease in prices for 17 consecutive months.

When examining specific cities, the report reveals that Beijing and Shanghai have witnessed a steady rise in commercial housing prices. Additionally, Chengdu and Hangzhou have seen their new housing prices lead the upward trend. From January to July, new houses in Chengdu and Hangzhou increased by 8.0% and 5.3% year-on-year respectively, surpassing other key cities. On the other hand, cities like Harbin, Changchun, and Dalian have faced larger declines in new and second-hand housing prices during the same period.

In terms of investment advice, the report suggests that the housing purchase policy has remained loose in July, resulting in a significant drop in sales and transactions. However, the report predicts that the implementation of local policies to improve the balance between supply and demand in the second half of the year is expected to boost residents’ confidence. The report also identifies strong credit real estate companies with high investment intensity, excellent regional layout, and market-oriented mechanisms as potential beneficiaries for investment.

