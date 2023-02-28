On March 5, Estonian voters will be called to vote to elect, with a proportional voting system and a 5 percent threshold, the future 101 members of the Parliament (the Estonian Parliament) for the next 4 years.

Representatives of the Baltic state will have to demonstrate to their constituents that they are capable of coping with old and new challenges, fromsea ​​level rise given by the climate crisis, to the war between Russia and Ukrainewhich also indirectly involves the historic Russian-speaking community of the country.

Parties running for elections

There are 5 political parties in present-day Riigikogu:

– Il Reform Party (ER), a liberal party led since April 2018 by Kaja Kallaoutgoing prime minister, with 34 seats;

– Il Center Party (K), led by Juri Ratas. Created in 1991, it sits on the left of the political spectrum and is very popular with the country’s Russian-speaking minority, with 26 seats;

– Il Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), right-wing populist party led by Martin Helme, with 19 seats;

– Fatherland (I), conservative Christian Democrat party founded in 2008, led by Helir-Valdor Seeder and in government coalition with the Reform party, with 12 seats;

– il Social Democratic Party (SDE), formed in 1990, also part of the outgoing government and led by Lauri Läänemets, has 10 seats.

From January 2021 to July 2022, the government was formed by a coalition between the Reform Party and Juri Ratas’ Center (K) Party, after the latter resigned as prime minister following corruption allegations, leaving the place at Kaja Kallas.

However, from July 2022 to today, the coalition has been replaced by an alliance between the party of Kallas (ER), Isamaa (I) and the Social Democratic Party (SDE). The government crisis that took place in May last year and definitively resulted in a executive reshuffle it was determined by the criticisms leveled by both parties regarding the reform of family allowances and primary education.

The leader of the Riigikogu Reform, Mart Võrklaev, had in fact told ERR, an English-language Estonian online newspaper, that the two parties had agreed to discuss family allowances in the 2023 state budget and that presenting the bill early would have influenced negatively on this process and on the relations between the two coalition partners.

Despite months of negotiations, in June 2022 the government no longer had the confidence of Parliament, and in July 2022 Kaja Kallas forged a new alliance with Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party, securing a majority with 55 of the 101 seats.

The new parties

The new parties on the political scene do not seem to have brought about a significant change in the political framework, such as Parempoolsed, born in July 2022.

This party, although new on the political scene and with only one deputy in the Riigikogu since the change of government, is part of the fiscal conservatism movement that has been present in Estonia for years.

This centre-right party mainly presents itself as an alternative to Isamaa (I) and in contrast with the growing “leftward drift” of the government in matters of social and immigration policies.

Apart from this novelty, the other parties involved, such as eg Estonia 200 (liberal) and the Estonian Green Party do not seem to be more successful than in the previous elections, in 2019. Even in this election round, the forecasts place Estonia 200 above the threshold of 5%, while the Greens and TULE, born in 2020 from the union of a center-right populist force and an environmentalist, they appear to be in clear difficulty in winning polling stations.

The themes of the election campaign

Although the list of parties is varied and covers the entire political spectrum, the novelty of this electoral round is represented by the possibility of not observing electoral silence in the days preceding the elections . Election posters, billboards and flyers can therefore be posted or distributed even on the day of the vote.

However, it seems that this opportunity to extend the election campaign to the last day does not favor one party over another. In fact, all the political forces have so far used a language that is discreet and devoid of particular differences, including i values ​​of patriotism and, at times, del nationalism they are the leitmotif of propaganda.

The most successful themes were across the board constant price growth and the consequent increase in the cost of living (with an inflation rate of 18% as of February 2023), together with national security and defense as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the management of Ukrainian refugees.

Specifically, the theme of the migration crisis adds up to the fear by the center and right-wing parties of an expansion of the conflict well beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border, since starting from 19 September 2022 Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland they have started turning away Russians who hold a tourist visa issued by one of the EU Schengen states.

Fear of military (as well as political) Estonian involvement has led to the flare-up of the anti-Russian sentiments across the countrywith proposals for the limitation of the rights of the Russian-speaking minority by all political forces.

Climate, rights and war

With reference to the climate issue, however, the Reform Party, the Center Party, the Social Democratic Party and Estonia 200 are calling for the adoption of a climate law to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the future. Eesti 200 and the Reform Party would also like to push towards the establishment of a climate ministry.

Also, the opposition force SCREEN mentioned the possibility of raising the question of the referendum on the egalitarian marriagewhile several parties have suggested reforming the current Estonian tax system.

Overall, the electoral polls favor the Kallas partywith the 30% of preferences one week before the vote. EKRE (19%) and the Center Party (16%) follow at a safe distance. If the results are confirmed, it will therefore be interesting to note the configuration of the new executive and the way current issues will be handled in the future, not least the perspective and political positioning of Estonia with respect to the prolongation of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

*Article by Letizia Storchi, Europe editorial staff of Lo Spiegone