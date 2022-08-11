On July 3rd, at the opening ceremony of the peach market during the 2022 Fenghua Peach Culture Festival, Huanxi Fengtao joined hands with Aliyu and KAKAO FRIENDS to launch the “I Peach U” co-branded peach gift box, which was officially released at the Tmall flagship store. Online sales.

Starting from consumer demand scenarios

At present, “Generation Z” has become the main force in China‘s consumer market. Young people are generally sensitive to trend culture and social hotspots, their interests are wider, and they have personalized requirements for brands. Paying for happiness and consuming for interest are the consumption vane of Generation Z.

According to the data, IP co-branded products are the favorite consumer preference category of Generation Z, and China‘s IP co-branded product market is increasingly emerging.

Everything can be cross-border, and IP co-branding reaches young users in the circle

As we all know, Fenghua peach is one of the four famous peaches in China and a national geographical indication agricultural product. As a high-end brand of regional agricultural products launched by the district government in 2019, Huanxi Fengtao has obtained government certification for its quality. However, Huanxi treats peach as an agricultural product, and the brand itself has a certain problem of breaking the consumption circle, and it needs a younger perspective to help it enter the new consumption increment group.

Based on the accurate understanding of IP and market insights of young consumers, Aliyu specially selected KAKAO FRIENDS for this IP joint name.

As an emerging trendy cool brand in recent years, KAKAO FRIENDS has a highly recognizable IP image, a huge fan base, a distinct and stable personality, and a multi-dimensional derivative design space. The APEACH of the KAKAO FRIENDS family is cute and funny. It is very popular among young people, and its own image just fits perfectly with Huanxi Fengtao.

A New Exploration on Cultural Rejuvenation of Agriculture

A few days ago, the KAKAO FRIENDS × Huanxi Fengtao Helping Farmers IP creative communication project jointly created by Aliyu and Fenghua District Government has launched a vivid image short film “Huanxi Taoyuan Ji”. “The perspective shows consumers the high-quality fruit source of Huanxifengtao. The lively and interesting product introduction has changed the traditional stereotyped propaganda model and impressed consumers deeply.





On July 3, Huanxi Fengtao joined hands with Aliyu and KAKAO FRIENDS to launch the “I Peach U” co-branded peach gift box which was officially released at the Peach Culture Festival and sold on the Tmall flagship store.[I Peach U]The gift box is not only beautiful in appearance, but also incorporates popular trendy play elements to fully meet the needs of young consumers for aesthetics and experience, and enhance consumers’ sense of participation. At the same time, the platform also launched a special public welfare activity for promoting agriculture and enriching peach on the mobile phone Taobao Baba Farm.





On July 29th, Tao You Like 2022 Huanxi Fengtao X Hangzhou Qinchengli offline tasting meeting was held in Hangzhou. The playful and eye-catching spokesperson “Fart Peach” and the cartoon pink and tender venue layout attracted a group of young people and their parents and mothers to take pictures and punch cards. KAKAO FRIENDS has successfully introduced the brand of FMCG agricultural products to urban consumers through co-branding with Huanxi Fengtao IP, realizing the original intention of helping farmers.





Through a series of IP joint initiatives, Fenghua District Government and Tmall Fresh, Aliyu, and Baba Farm online platforms have achieved deep integration of IP brands, bringing supply chain upgrades to the industry and focusing and infiltration of IP brand value chains, giving Fenghua The new vitality of agricultural product brands, practice the new model of innovation and promotion of Zhejiang brand science and technology to promote agriculture to achieve common prosperity.

Facing the future, the IP market has unlimited potential

It is not the first time for KAKAO FRIENDS to do IP co-branding. In addition to the agricultural product industry, it has also cooperated with more than 30 well-known domestic and foreign brands such as Nestlé, 7-11, LOCK&LOCK, L’Occitane, Mengniu, Reebok, and 361°. Derivatives cover many categories such as food and beverages, beauty and skin care, shoes and apparel, daily necessities, terminal retail, etc., and under the promotion of Aliyu, the brand name and sales profits are continuously realized.

This time, the KAKAO FRIENDS × Huanxi Fengtao agricultural IP creative communication model jointly created by Aliyu and Fenghua District Government presents a new vision and new vitality for traditional agricultural product brands, bringing consumers more fresh experience, but also Make it easier to spread the joy of Fengtao to young groups, break the circle culture for the brand, fully reflect the brand synergy, build a healthy long-term agricultural assistance system for the brand, and truly help farmers create sustainable benefits in the digital age.

It is reported that the proportion of IP co-branded products in my country has increased year by year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the year-on-year growth rate of the number of users who purchased IP co-branded products and sales increased to 65.7% and 91.8%. It is believed that starting from the APEACH of the KAKAO FRIENDS family, the Zhejiang regional industry with a fresh and sustainable development ecology will be known to more people.



