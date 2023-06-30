Kao (China) Launches Campaign to Create a Sustainable Future by Making Good Use of Available Resources

Starting from small details to create a sustainable future, Kao (China) has launched a series of promotional activities under the theme of “Make the best use of what is available to create possibilities”. This campaign is an extension of the Kao Group’s “Mottainai Hottokenai” series of activities in China, aimed at conveying the company’s commitment to sustainable development.

As a company that has been in operation for over 130 years, the Kao Group has always prioritized being close to people’s daily lives. They take pride in meeting consumers’ growing demand for sustainable lifestyles through their brands, products, and services. In April 2019, the Kao Group formulated the ESG strategy called “Kirei Lifestyle Plan”, which focuses on realizing a prosperous symbiotic world and sustainability as the only path.

One of the ways the Kao Group is promoting sustainability is through a series of videos titled “Using Usability to Create Possibilities”. These videos use anthropomorphic techniques to personify waste and showcase how Kao’s products can contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle in a friendly and engaging manner.

Building on the essence of Kao Group’s activities, Kao (China) is implementing a series of promotional activities under the theme of “Using What’s Available to Create Possibilities”. These activities utilize posters, news articles, and videos to share Kao’s Yoki-Monozukuri (creating high-quality products) cases and activities from an ESG perspective. Kao is encouraging its employees to adopt the mindset of making good use of available products to create possibilities in their daily lives and work.

Through these activities, Kao (China) aims to enhance Chinese consumers’ understanding of their ESG corporate initiatives and inspire them to make small changes in their daily lives towards a sustainable future. They believe that a sustainable lifestyle doesn’t have to be cumbersome or difficult, but can be easily achieved and comfortable. Kao (China) hopes to collaborate with individuals from all walks of life in implementing sustainable development in the subtleties of everyday life, creating a more sustainable lifestyle and a better future.

