Karl Bürkli: socialist, revolutionary, direct democrat

Without socialist Karl Bürkli there would be no popular initiative, no Zürcher Kantonalbank – and no Coop

The Zurich patrician was one of the first to demand uncompromising sovereignty of the people. A new book sheds light on the complex life of the pioneer of direct democracy.

Karl Bürkli (1823–1901) fought vehemently against the “Escher system”. In the 1860s, the «railway king» Alfred Escher became the epitome of the liberal power monopoly.

Image: Zurich Central Library

Anyone who talks about direct democracy and popular rights in Switzerland today usually does so with pride. And with a self-confidence bordering on arrogance that no country in the world is more democratically organized.

