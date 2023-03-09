Home Business Karl Lauterbach: Germany’s care dilemma
Business

Karl Lauterbach: Germany’s care dilemma

by admin
Karl Lauterbach: Germany’s care dilemma

Too late and too little – that is the verdict from many sides on the draft law, with which Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to solve the problems for those in need of help and for nursing professionals. The draft provides for higher contributions in the middle of the year. From July 1, parents should pay 0.35 points more and then 3.4 percent of the gross wage. Childless people then pay a surcharge of 0.6 points and in future 4.0 percent. From two children onwards, the rate is to be reduced by 0.15 points per child. This implements a decision by the Federal Constitutional Court that the number of children wanted to be better taken into account. In addition, more money flows into the insurance company, which is in the red.

See also  The ECB scares: BTP rates soar to 2%, a record since May 2020. Spread + 10% in four sessions

You may also like

Erg and Essilux, alliance on renewables

Chance as a success factor: How chance can...

Rates and the ECB, Visco’s warning: “Prudence is...

“If you just tear off a piece from...

Cinven loses 500 million with Eurovita, risk of...

Why doesn’t OnePlus Ace 2V sell 1999 for...

‘Super savers’ reveal 6 strategies for effectively saving...

Cdm Cutro, Meloni introduces 2 crimes: “massacre at...

March 8, More women in finance are good...

Meizu’s folding screen mobile phone will launch Snapdragon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy