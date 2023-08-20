Karl Lauterbach wants to promote drug production by law

After a wave of infections occurred last autumn, the difficulties with the availability of children’s medicines such as fever and cough syrups intensified. There were also challenges with cancer drugs and antibiotics. The shortage of medicines meant that operations in some practices were impaired. Employees were forced to call numerous pharmacies to find the medication they needed.

Towards the end of the year, children’s fever juices were scarce because more and more manufacturers had left the market due to unprofitable production. The law against bottlenecks in pharmaceuticals, which is up for final debate in the Bundestag, could ideally enable a more reliable supply of pediatric medicines.

