Karl Locher on the rise of Appenzell beer

“In the beginning there were complaints”: How Karl Locher brought Appenzeller beer to Switzerland – one harassment after the other

Under Karl Locher, the Appenzell brewery Locher rose from a small regional business to one of the largest breweries in the country. You shouldn’t do the same thing as everyone else, he says in an interview. Hard work was needed before this strategy paid off.

Karl Locher joined the family brewery in 1989.

Photo: Benjamin Manser

When the temperatures rise, the thirst for beer increases. And no matter whether in the lido, in the mountain restaurant or in the garden restaurant, there is often a bottle of Appenzell beer on the table – even far away from the Alpstein. The Locher brewery is now one of the largest breweries in Switzerland. 30 years ago it seemed too small to survive. Karl Locher took over his parents’ business in 1996 with his cousin. In an interview, he tells how the brewery rose to the top.

