Karl von Rohr turns his back on Deutsche Bank

Dhe stalemate is over: Karl von Rohr, one of the two deputies of Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, is leaving the institute after more than a quarter of a century. Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday evening that he had informed the supervisory board that he was not seeking to extend his management contract. The term of office of the 57-year-old ends on October 31.

If it was as communicated, von Rohr pulled the ripcord himself. Speculations have been swirling for months that the contract of the Deutsche Bank deputy could not be extended.

Time and again there were targeted indiscretions in various media. At Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, it was like a mantra that board members are always only renewed six months before the current contract expires. This deadline, which was tight anyway, was about to expire.

Suspicion of greenwashing

Von Rohr was particularly vulnerable to his position as chairman of the supervisory board of the fund company DWS. Deutsche Bank still holds a good 80 percent of it. And DWS is suspected of selling financial products as more sustainable than they really were. The result of a corresponding investigation by Bafin is still pending.

Meanwhile, DWS announced on Monday evening that von Rohr would resign from his position as chief supervisor of the fund company at the same time as he left the Deutsche Bank board. According to the ad hoc announcement by DWS, however, he had been asked by Deutsche Bank to stand as a candidate for a full term as a member of the supervisory board at the DWS general meeting scheduled for June 15.

