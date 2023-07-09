Karry New Energy Launches ‘Green City Distribution Alliance’ and Empowers Drivers to Create Wealth

Carrier New Energy, a leader in the new energy logistics vehicle industry, has recently established the “Green City Distribution Alliance” and released a new “30-minute express insurance” service. With the trillion-dollar market potential in the new energy urban distribution logistics sector, Carrier New Energy aims to solve the pain points of users and help drivers create wealth, leading the industry towards green and sustainable development.

The launching ceremony of the “Green Urban Distribution Alliance” took place in Guangzhou on July 8, 2023. The event was attended by more than 100 industry association leaders, Karry New Energy leaders, mainstream media experts, representatives from transportation platforms, dealers, and user representatives. The participants gathered to discuss ways to empower the industry and plan a green development path.

During the ceremony, Wu Yongqiang, the founder of China Truck Network, and experts from Tram Resources Network delivered speeches on the industry’s trends and the importance of building an industry integrity ecology. They emphasized the need for enterprises to set a benchmark for product quality and service excellence in order to achieve mutual prosperity.

Wang Guangyou, Deputy General Manager of Karry New Energy Marketing, expressed the company’s commitment to leading the new energy commercial vehicle industry and seeking happiness for logistics drivers while providing services for green cities. Karry New Energy’s products and services are designed to cater to the needs of urban distribution users, offering smart solutions for green logistics in various scenarios.

To better serve users and support the industry’s growth, Karry New Energy initiated the establishment of the Green City Distribution Alliance in collaboration with Kuaigou Taxi, dealers, and other partners. The alliance aims to promote innovative technology, enhance product quality and service, encourage healthy competition, and foster user well-being and industry development.

Furthermore, Karry New Energy unveiled the “30-minute express insurance” service during the ceremony. This service aims to address the challenges faced by drivers in the new energy urban distribution logistics sector, such as long maintenance times and low efficiency. By offering expedited maintenance services, Karry New Energy aims to provide a worry-free experience for customers.

The event also showcased the 2023 Karry finless porpoise, a new strategic model that redefines the standard for the new generation of urban distribution logistics. This lightweight, economical, and technologically advanced vehicle aims to alleviate user concerns and help drivers increase their income. With sales exceeding 20,000 units per year, the Karry finless porpoise has gained significant popularity in the market.

The establishment of the Green Urban Distribution Alliance, the introduction of the “30-minute express insurance” service, and the launch of the 2023 Karry finless porpoise demonstrate Karry New Energy’s commitment to setting a benchmark for products and services in the industry. By enhancing the user experience and driving high-quality development, the company aims to propel the growth of the new energy urban distribution logistics industry.

In conclusion, the new energy logistics vehicle industry is experiencing rapid development, and Carrier New Energy is at the forefront of this growth. By addressing user pain points and fostering a wealth creation ecosystem, the company aims to achieve long-term stability and contribute to the green and sustainable development of the industry.

