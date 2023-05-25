Karstadt branch in Bremen is saved

Good news for Bremen and the employees of the Karstadt store there: your employer, who was threatened with closure, has been saved. According to information from WirtschaftsWoche, this Thursday the Gustav Zech Foundation as landlord of the property and the Essen department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof as tenants have agreed on the future conditions. Zech announced that the traditional store, which had been in operation since 1932, would “remain the largest and most important retailer in downtown Bremen”.

The number of Galeria branches that are to be closed in order to save the insolvent department store group will thus be reduced by one: from 47 to 46. At least 83 of the 129 Galeria branches to date will remain. Whether more will be removed from the closure list will have to be decided in the coming weeks. At the end of April, the Lebensmittel-Zeitung reported that negotiations were still being held about the formal decision to leave the branches in Rosenheim, Braunschweig, Dortmund and Regensburg. The “Ruhr Nachrichten” is currently reporting that the Galeria location in Dortmund has also been saved.

The closure of the Bremen department store was planned for the end of January 2024 at the latest. According to information from WirtschaftsWoche, Karstadt will now instead reduce the rented area of ​​the store in Bremen by a third from 50,000 square meters to around 33,400 square meters and modernize it. In the other surviving branches, too, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to reduce the sales area by allegedly around a fifth.

The construction and real estate entrepreneur Zech wants to redevelop the extension of the otherwise listed building in Bremen, which has become completely vacant as a result of the agreement, for different forms of use. Galeria must clear the space and return it to Zech by the end of January 2025 at the latest.