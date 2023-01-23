Listen to the audio version of the article

The revenues of Kasanova, a franchise network specializing in the sale of housewares and household items, exceed 350 million. In 2022, revenues saw growth close to 10% against the 330 million of the previous year. Results obtained thanks to 763 points of sale, of which 83 opened in 2022, with over 2 thousand employees. The development of the network is facilitated by a partnership with Bnp Paribas “almost a year ago – underlines Maurizio Ghidelli, managing director of Kasanova – which made it possible to provide financial support to those who intend to open a franchise shop with us”. On the cost of living front, the company then adopted a discount policy to offer customers «low prices against inflation with constant discounts – continues Ghidelli – throughout the year, not just during sales periods. Despite the surge in inflation, today Kasanova is still above the 11% threshold and continues its commercial policy based on a very attractive quality-price ratio for customers». According to the group, the discounts currently applied are on average 50%, a figure in line with what the company has been proposing for years.