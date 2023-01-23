Home Business Kasanova’s revenues are growing: in 2022 over 350 million
The brand’s network has 763 stores with over 2,000 employees. New openings thanks to the financial support of Bnp Paribas

by Enrico Netti

(ANSA)

The revenues of Kasanova, a franchise network specializing in the sale of housewares and household items, exceed 350 million. In 2022, revenues saw growth close to 10% against the 330 million of the previous year. Results obtained thanks to 763 points of sale, of which 83 opened in 2022, with over 2 thousand employees. The development of the network is facilitated by a partnership with Bnp Paribas “almost a year ago – underlines Maurizio Ghidelli, managing director of Kasanova – which made it possible to provide financial support to those who intend to open a franchise shop with us”. On the cost of living front, the company then adopted a discount policy to offer customers «low prices against inflation with constant discounts – continues Ghidelli – throughout the year, not just during sales periods. Despite the surge in inflation, today Kasanova is still above the 11% threshold and continues its commercial policy based on a very attractive quality-price ratio for customers». According to the group, the discounts currently applied are on average 50%, a figure in line with what the company has been proposing for years.

