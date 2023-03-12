Home Business Käser from Muolen has developed yoghurt from lupins
Business

Käser from Muolen has developed yoghurt from lupins

by admin
Käser from Muolen has developed yoghurt from lupins

The country needs new proteins: Käser from Muolen has developed yoghurt from lupins

At the Food Forum in Eastern Switzerland in Weinfelden, the focus was on finding new proteins. In Eastern Switzerland, not only large companies like Hochdorf or Micarna are in the business with meat or milk alternatives. A cheese maker from Muolen has developed a yoghurt made from lupins.

The lupine is not only beautiful to look at: the Muolener cheesemaker Johannes Eberle and Vegional GmbH make a yoghurt from its beans.

Image: Ueli Wild

It was a friend from Rugby Club St.Gallen who once asked Johannes Eberle from Käserei Muolen if he could make cheese out of something other than milk. And Eberle accepted the challenge, which turned out to be not so easy. In any case, several mixers fell victim to the attempts in Eberle’s kitchens. “One exploded, I had to renovate the whole kitchen afterwards,” he says. But he didn’t let that stop him.

See also  Cinecittà, 195 million investments to give life to European Hollywood

You may also like

Couple demands 22 million Swiss francs

China, Li Qiang elected premier: he is a...

‘Ndrangheta Emilia, Gasparri: “Pennisi’s papers on clan-Sx relations...

Army chief Amherd at a distance from the...

Pd, there is an agreement: Bonaccini president. Restless...

The new five-seat flagship Ideal L7 officially started...

Lucky spiral on March 11, 2023: With the...

Meloni sees Netanyahu: “Israel a friendly nation, we...

Earn money with the electric car: How it...

Tim, last chance is called a private take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy