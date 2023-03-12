The country needs new proteins: Käser from Muolen has developed yoghurt from lupins At the Food Forum in Eastern Switzerland in Weinfelden, the focus was on finding new proteins. In Eastern Switzerland, not only large companies like Hochdorf or Micarna are in the business with meat or milk alternatives. A cheese maker from Muolen has developed a yoghurt made from lupins.

The lupine is not only beautiful to look at: the Muolener cheesemaker Johannes Eberle and Vegional GmbH make a yoghurt from its beans. Image: Ueli Wild

It was a friend from Rugby Club St.Gallen who once asked Johannes Eberle from Käserei Muolen if he could make cheese out of something other than milk. And Eberle accepted the challenge, which turned out to be not so easy. In any case, several mixers fell victim to the attempts in Eberle’s kitchens. “One exploded, I had to renovate the whole kitchen afterwards,” he says. But he didn’t let that stop him.