Home » Kata, General Garofano: “The nightmare of a pedophile. The kidnapping doesn’t hold up”
Business

Kata, General Garofano: “The nightmare of a pedophile. The kidnapping doesn’t hold up”

by admin
Kata, General Garofano: “The nightmare of a pedophile. The kidnapping doesn’t hold up”

Kata, General Garofano: “Even the blackmail trail has failed”

There is no sign of the baby Saythe 5-year-old girl who disappeared on June 10 a Firenze and never found again. The investigators are checking every inch of that former hotel where several Latin American families lived illegally. If of the girl there are no signals, two elements have emerged in the structure that could help shed light on this intricate mystery, a camera whose footage has not yet been analyzed and also a secret roombut for the moment no sign of the child.

“The more time passes, – says the general Carnation al Messaggero – the less likely we are to find her”. The girl’s family on Saturday appointed the former commander of the Parma rice and forensic geneticist. From 1995 to 2009 he dealt with many judicial cases that took place in northern Italy, from grass massacreto the case Cogneuntil the serial killer Bilancia.

Read also: Missing girl in Florence, clearing out of the former Astor hotel where she lived

Read also: Kata, the racket of occupied houses. Cocaine dealing and kidnapping

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Italian brand Lodes collaborates with Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta to launch new lamps-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Gas: Falling gas prices – How to switch...

Imported “miracle medicine” has become a thing of...

After the heating debacle: Robert Habeck’s change of...

Realizations in Piazza Affari, Ftse Mib closes at...

KIKO, Cecilia Schena is the new marketing manager

The partnership between Stellantis and Archer on eVTOLs...

POTNIA SUPREME speaker, your music moving castle-qianlong.com.cn

Pd, Schlein challenges internal critics: “We need synergy...

Waste, in Ascoli Piceno the composting plant imagined...

Public debt breaks through 2,811.6 billion: here is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy