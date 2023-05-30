Home » Kate Middleton, the family business fails: Covid cripples the accounts
by admin
Kate Middleton e Party Pieces

Kate Middleton, her parents’ company fails after more than 30 years in the business

Is called Party Pieces he was born infamily business in the Middleton house, since 1987, when the Princess of England was just five years old. Well, despite the ten-year turnover, with decorations and decorations for English parties, Kate’s parents – Carol and Michael Middleton – were forced to sell the business, now on the verge of bankruptcy. It all started with Covid, which had heavily impacted the family’s accounts, which was therefore forced to apply for a £220,000 loan from NatWestas The Times revealed.

Unfortunately the debt remained unpaid and therefore the British taxpayers will – literally – pay for it. This is because, according to the rules that came into force in Great Britain during theCovid emergencythe taxpayer is liable for 80% of what is owed to NatWest.

Read also: “William has a lover (with a secret daughter)”, bomb rumors from the United Kingdom

See also  Ita and unions, agreement on salaries: we return to Alitalia levels

